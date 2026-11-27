Nomso Faith Kana grew up in a rural Eastern Cape village with almost no access to technology before building a fibre network company

A childhood moment watching Star Wars sparked her interest in science and set her on a path through nuclear research

Her company has since pushed broadband connectivity into some of South Africa's most underserved rural districts

Growing up without reliable access to technology in a rural Eastern Cape village, Nomso Faith Kana never imagined she would one day be the person connecting communities like hers to the internet. Now she is doing exactly that.

Nomso Kana brings fibre internet to rural areas. Image: Brett Sayles / Pexels / @osmonf / Instagram

Source: UGC

Kana is the founder and chief executive of SimSciexTech, a broadband solutions company that has extended fibre and wireless internet access to underserved communities across South Africa. She describes herself simply as a "village girl", but her journey from rural Eastern Cape to the boardroom winds through university laboratories, nuclear research facilities and engineering campuses.

It was an unlikely spark. As a child, Kana watched Star Wars and became fascinated by space travel and science. "I became interested in spaceships, even though I had little knowledge of them," she later said. Her parents recognised her talent for maths and science and encouraged her to pursue it.

She enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at the University of Fort Hare in 2002, graduating with honours in 2006. Her studies covered programming languages including Java and C++, as well as chemistry across all its major branches. Her early career was equally broad. She worked as a medical biology scientist at the National Health Laboratory Service, researching pesticides. She then spent time at Ericsson helping prototype an e-learning project for the national science curriculum. Later, she joined the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation, where she validated chemical techniques in a radiological laboratory, analysed radioactive materials and worked with gamma- and alpha-particle spectrometry instruments.

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It was during those white-coat years, when she was purifying medical isotopes used in cancer treatment, that the idea for her company was born. She encountered a broadband access problem at a nuclear science campus, found a solution and was encouraged to take it further. Nomso said:

"I was persuaded to take this to the market."

Connecting rural South Africa

Kana founded SimSciexTech in March 2014. The company name, she explained, is short for "simplified sciences." Using Broadband Infraco's national fibre-optic backbone as a foundation, SimSciexTech builds access networks that push connectivity into the last mile.

The rollouts have reached the Amathole District in the Eastern Cape, the ZF Mgcawu and Namakwa Districts in the Northern Cape, and Rustenburg in the North West. The company has also deployed networks in the City of Johannesburg and the City of Cape Town.

The work is not without obstacles. In rural areas, households can be as much as five kilometres apart, forcing her team to use Wi-Fi and fixed-wireless solutions alongside fibre. Signal amplification equipment is expensive, and the legacy of apartheid spatial planning continues to shape where infrastructure gaps are deepest. She told one publication:

"The impact SimSciex has had on rural connectivity in South Africa is significant, but challenging due to the country's vast landscape and the legacy of spatial planning."

Kana returned to formal studies in 2021, completing a Master of Engineering degree at the University of Pretoria in December 2022. She received a Young Entrepreneur Award from the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum in 2018.

Other Briefly News stories about South African businesswomen breaking barriers

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South Africans celebrated Dr Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa in April 2026 after a viral post spotlighted her historic rise from Meadowlands, Soweto to becoming the first Black female chief executive of multi-billion-rand Naspers South Africa.

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Source: Briefly News