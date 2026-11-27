Business Insider Africa shared a roundup of African billionaires who broke records and made history on the global wealth stage

The list sparked fierce debate online about whether Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa but built his fortune in the US, truly counts as African

South African names including Patrice Motsepe and Johann Rupert featured among the continent's most historically significant billionaires

Elon, Patrice Motsepe and Johann Rupert are billionaires born in South Africa. Image: Finn Gomez, Lionel Hahn and Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

A list of African billionaires who changed history sparked heated debate when Business Insider Africa posted it on Facebook on 26 November 2026, with readers divided over who truly qualifies as African.

The post highlighted several defining moments in wealth history across the continent. Aliko Dangote held his position as Africa's richest man in Forbes' 2026 ranking, while Patrice Motsepe was recognised as the first Black African to appear on Forbes' World's Billionaires list. Mohammed Dewji made history as the continent's youngest billionaire at the time of his Forbes debut, and Isabel dos Santos became Africa's first female billionaire.

South African names featured prominently throughout. Johann Rupert and his family ranked among the continent's wealthiest billionaire families in Forbes' 2026 list. King Mohammed VI of Morocco topped Forbes' 2014 ranking of Africa's richest monarchs. Folorunso Alakija was recognised as Nigeria's first female billionaire, adding another barrier broken for women in African business.

Mzansi divided over billionaires. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

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Elon Musk's African identity divides readers

The inclusion of Elon Musk, described as the world's first trillionaire, proved the most contentious point. Though Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, he left for Canada before eventually settling in the United States, where he built Tesla, SpaceX and his other ventures. Many readers felt that this disqualified him from being called African in any meaningful sense.

The post also drew pushback over the portrayal of Isabel dos Santos as a trailblazer. One reader pointed out that dos Santos inherited her wealth from her family, who profited from Angola's oil revenues, and that the country's citizens did not benefit from those profits.

View the Facebook post here:

Readers react to the billionaire list

The post drew a wide range of responses in the comments:

Levi Ziba:

"If you think Elon Musk regards himself as a African, forget. The first African billionaire is Aliko Dangote not motsepe"

Thometsana Khiba:

"I doubt Elon Musk identifies as African."

Deon Muller:

"Elon is an American 🇺🇸 he was born in South Africa but, but left SA and became an Billionaire in the USA 🇺🇸"

DrEdlyne Ester Motsamai:

"Elon is South African. He was born here...don't judge based on him being white and retaining citizenship in another country."

Gavin Zackey:

"One of these 3 actually was self-made, no handouts, no BEE etc."

Amanda Salamanca:

"Dos Santos inherited her wealth from her family, who profited from oil revenues while keeping the profits for themselves and neglecting the needs of the country's citizens."

Kévin Boris Essom Mbang:

"A lot of money for Africans, that's my wish"

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Source: Briefly News