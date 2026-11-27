South African social grant recipients can check whether their grant is under review using SASSA's WhatsApp self-service option before payments are disrupted

Ignoring a review notice does not automatically mean wrongdoing, but failing to comply can lead to grant suspension or termination

The step-by-step WhatsApp check lets beneficiaries confirm review or Proof of Life requirements from their phones

Social grant recipients can use SASSA's WhatsApp self-service option to check if their grant is under review. Image: Ninthgrid / SASSA News

Source: Getty Images

Social grant recipients trying to avoid sudden payment interruptions can check if their grant has been flagged for review using SASSA's WhatsApp self-service system. Receiving a review notice simply helps the agency verify ongoing eligibility and keep records accurate, though ignoring it can result in a grant being suspended or terminated.

How to check your grant review status on WhatsApp

According to The Star via IOL, SASSA beneficiaries can check their review or Proof of Life status directly on WhatsApp without standing in a queue first. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) advises following these steps on the official WhatsApp platform:

Save SASSA's WhatsApp number, 082 601 0111, to your phone. Open WhatsApp and send the word "Hi" to start a chat. Choose Social Grants from the main menu and pick the grant type you receive. Complete identity verification by confirming your cellphone number, entering your one-time PIN (OTP), and typing in your ID number. Select "Am I in Review?" to see whether your grant needs a review or Proof of Life check.

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Why staying ahead of reviews matters

Routine reviews help SASSA protect public funds and confirm that qualifying recipients continue receiving support. Beneficiaries can also read the original report on IOL and verify updates through official SASSA channels: sassa.gov.za.

Beneficiaries can message SASSA on WhatsApp, verify their details with an OTP and ID number, and check if a review is needed. Image: SASSA News

Source: Facebook

Other articles about SASSA

Ahead of 2027, SASSA grant recipients are weighing zero-monthly-fee and branch-based bank options against branch access, transaction costs, and switching rules to protect their payouts from extra fees and delays

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that pensioners will have to wait until the February 2027 Budget Speech to hear if SASSA grants will increase, depending on national affordability.

Briefly News reported that locals are in full support of the government raising the monthly SASSA Pensioners' Grant from R2,400 to R5,000, arguing that soaring electricity and food prices leave pensioners struggling to survive.

Source: Briefly News