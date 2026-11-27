Canada’s Express Entry system offers a structured permanent residency route for skilled workers, including South Africans with in-demand experience and qualifications

Late-2026 updates introduced a new Labour Market Integration scoring factor and dropped Labour Market Impact Assessment requirements for qualifying job offers

Applicants can pursue permanent residence through three core streams, each with distinct language, work history, and fee rules

Under updated scoring and job offer rules, Canada’s Express Entry system provides skilled workers with a pathway to permanent residency. Image: ASphotowed

Source: Getty Images

Skilled South Africans looking to build a long-term future abroad have a clearer look at how Canada’s Express Entry programme assesses candidates following late-2026 scoring and job offer updates. The digital immigration system manages applications across the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program.

How the 2026 changes affect applicants

Under the reworked Comprehensive Ranking System, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) replaced overlapping credits with a single Labour Market Integration score, capping it at 150 points for solo candidates and 140 for those applying with a partner. Instead of stacking points, applicants are assessed on whichever option gives them the stronger boost: local work history—which carries extra weight in higher-paying fields where median pay sits at least 30% above the national benchmark—or a valid job offer within those same top-earning brackets.

Beginning 3 November 2026, employers backing qualifying job offers for eligibility or ranking points no longer need a Labour Market Impact Assessment, although immigration officials still vet every offer to ensure it is legitimate. Academic rules shifted shortly after on 17 November 2026, when IRCC opened the door for university lecturers and professors (NOC 41200) to count Canadian-funded grants, bursaries, stipends, and scholarships toward their work history and job offers, while simultaneously dropping post-secondary teaching and research assistants (NOC 41201) from the Canadian-experienced researchers stream.

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Applicants still need to meet stream-specific language, experience, and fee requirements across Canada’s three Express Entry programmes. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Eligibility pathways and application costs

For South Africans applying from abroad or already working in Canada, the Federal Skilled Worker Program generally requires at least one year of continuous skilled work experience within the past 10 years, secondary education, and CLB 7 language skills, while the Federal Skilled Trades Program requires two years of trade experience in five years and a valid job offer or trade certificate. Express Entry fees stand at $1,590 (R19,357) for a principal applicant or spouse and $270 (R3,287) for a dependent child, with Provincial Nominee Program candidates able to gain extra points for faster invitations.

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Source: Briefly News