A South African teacher went beyond the classroom to make sure her learners had basic toiletries over the school holidays

She filmed herself assembling hygiene kits, each packed full with essentials in beauty bags

The video moved thousands of viewers, with fellow teachers saying the clip hit close to home

Most teachers say goodbye at the gate. Amy had a different question on her mind: what happens to her learners once the school doors close for the holidays?

Stellenbosch teacher gives back to learners for the holidays. Image: @davamy19

Source: UGC

The TikToker known as @davamy19, a teacher based in Stellenbosch, shared a video on 20 November showing her packing holiday hygiene kits for her students at her desk. Behind her, bookshelves, a window and pinned-up student notes filled the frame of the warm clip. She explained in the video:

"I have a hygiene corner in my classroom which kids can come and take whatever they need whenever they need. But I've always wondered what happens to them during the holidays."

Her answer was practical and generous. She packed each bag with deodorant, a pack of pads, a face cloth, face wash, a toothbrush, bath soap, toothpaste and a body scrub. By the time she had to leave for a meeting, she had assembled 10 kits and promised to return and pack more.

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The video by @davamy19 resonated because it pointed to something many teachers quietly carry: the awareness that for some children, school is the most reliable place to access necessities. Amy's hygiene corner already gave learners access to toiletries during the school day. The holiday kits extended that care into the weeks when the classroom would be locked.

Her matter-of-fact delivery made the gesture feel even more sincere. There were no grand announcements, only a teacher at a desk, filling toiletry bags before rushing off to her next obligation. Watch the video that moved thousands of viewers:

Viewers and fellow teachers respond

The clip drew hundreds of comments from people who were clearly moved, including teachers who said the video stirred something personal in them.

@layla_assam\_:

"May your pockets never run dry 🙏❤️"

@threat to sosatie💅🏼:

"Mam. May your pocket never run dry! And may your days be blessed! Teaching goes beyond the classroom!!"

@kiki:

"God bless you, Amy I'm a teacher too, and I wish I could do that🙏🏽it was so hard for me saying goodbye, especially the grd 7s that I might not see again. Sending them off empty-handed- oh, it broke my heart😢 If God can bless me, I would do the same. Your kind heart is favoured 🙏🏽❤🥰"

@💛Forever Didi💛:

"Ms Amy🥰this is the most amazing act of a content creator I have ever seen. It is so meaningful; the thoughtfulness and consideration can only bring goodness.. May this come back to You in ways you have never imagined. You are an absolute hero 💛"

@Lindy Kramer 🦋:

"Amazing initiative! May many brands flock your way to support this. Love this idea 🌸✨"

@🎀katso👩🏽‍🏫📑:

"I read about this tremendous work you've done on Google and loved it💗🫂. Therefore, you've gained a follower😻🦋. May your pockets overflow so you can continue with this wonderful initiative."

Other Briefly News stories about generous South African educators

Free State teacher Ms Plaatjies drew applause in February 2024 after using donations from moved TikTokers to buy extra school supplies for underprivileged pupils.

Rural South African teacher @morichmodipa won praise on TikTok in September 2023 after treating her class to stacks of pizza boxes for lunch to brighten the day of pupils facing poverty.

South African teacher Zikhona Bulu drew widespread praise on TikTok in June 2025 after sharing a video of herself stapling cash notes from her own pocket onto high-scoring graded scripts.

Source: Briefly News