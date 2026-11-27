A KZN woman took to Facebook to praise a nurse at a public clinic after a series of visits with her elderly grandmother

The post struck a nerve with South Africans who shared their own experiences of poor treatment at public health facilities

The nurse herself responded in the comments, and people who knew her from high school also weighed in

Something as simple as a kind word at a clinic counter moved a KwaZulu-Natal woman to write a public tribute that resonated with thousands. UMamntungwa Sisanda, from Howick, posted a heartfelt message on Facebook on 24 November, calling out a nurse at her local clinic by name and praising her for the warmth and patience she shows every single patient who walks through the door.

A woman in KZN praised nurses. Image: Speakmediauganda / Pexels

Source: UGC

Sisanda explained that she regularly visits the clinic to collect medication on behalf of her grandmother, whom she refers to affectionately as ugogo. Each visit, she said, was met with the same cheerful, unhurried attitude, even on occasions when she or her grandmother forgot to bring something important. Sisanda wrote:

"You explain everything so patiently and politely without making me or her feel uncomfortable."

What made the post resonate so widely was the contrast it drew. Sisanda was honest about the reality many South Africans face: that going to a public clinic can be a dreaded experience because of how staff sometimes treat people. Against that backdrop, a nurse who is consistently kind felt worth celebrating. She wrote:

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"The truth is, going to the clinic can sometimes be an unpleasant experience because of how some staff treat people. But you are different."

She ended her post with a phrase that summed up the sentiment perfectly: the nurse was restoring hope in what clinics could be. See Sisanda's original Facebook post:

Howick nurse responds with grace

The nurse, identified in the comments as Phumla Mchunu, replied to the post with the same warmth she is known for. She accepted Sisanda's apology for sharing her photo without asking. People in the comments shared their own encounters with Phumla and their thoughts on the post:

S'phelele S'phe Ziqubu:

"I can vouch for her too."

Love Shoba:

"She has been this way even in high school, always so kind to everyone. It's amazing to see she hasn't changed."

Anele Nelly:

"She is indeed a nice person. I remember opening up to her with something I never told anyone, and she was so patient to listen and give advice. I love you, Chomi 🤍"

Mary Phillips:

"A nurse that calls her patients and family members chomi, sets a mood of calm and mutual respect."

Ayesha Swtpea:

"Finally one positive beautiful nurse post. I salute you dear ❤ much love."

Babalwa MakaKhetho Ndela:

"She deserves a proper chair. Eastern Cape Department of Health."

Other Briefly News stories about compassionate healthcare workers praised by patients

Healthcare worker @nkosimag moved South Africans on Twitter in July 2022 after sharing photos of a sweater and handwritten thank-you note gifted by a recovering patient who praised his caring and compassionate service.

Lydenburg Hospital employee Obed "Khungwane" Mashego drew an outpouring of community praise on Facebook in September 2026 after a recently discharged patient commended his calm.

A compassionate South African healthcare worker won widespread praise and calls for a raise on Facebook in July 2025 after MacD Maswana shared a video of him singing and dancing to the Afrikaans children's song "Die Poppe Sal Dans".

Source: Briefly News