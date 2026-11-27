John Stevens posted a photo from January 2026, remembering a happier day with his son Daniël before his world changed

Daniel Stevens was killed at a club in Jeffreys Bay, leaving his family broken ahead of the holiday season

A court case linked to Danië's death prompted a community member to call on his friends to show up in numbers

John Stevens shared a memory of his son Daniël. Image: @daniel_2.0?/Instagram and John Stevens/Facebook

Source: UGC

A father's grief poured out in a few quiet words on Facebook. John Stevens shared a photo of his son Daniël on 27 November 2026, taken in Bluewater Bay, Port Elizabeth, writing:

"Daniël Stevens we miss you big guy. A good tree was cut down too early. That day, January 10, 2026, we were so happy."

The post offered a glimpse of a moment before everything fell apart — a son and his father, happy together on a summer's day. Daniël Stevens was killed at a club in Jeffreys Bay earlier this year, and his family has been living with that loss ever since.

The post drew an outpouring of support from people who knew Daniël and others who had never met him but felt the weight of the story.

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Court case brings community together

As John's post circulated, community member Leandi Roux used it as a moment to appeal for support ahead of an upcoming court hearing. She urged Daniël's friends and supporters to attend in person, writing:

"The three families of the accused could possibly overwhelm Daniël's family with their numbers. That's why I think it would mean so much if Daniël also had a strong group of people behind him to support him and his family."

She called on people to share the message widely and to show Daniël's family they were not alone.

Others shared how deeply the loss had touched them. Amanda Pretorius described Daniël as someone who always greeted people warmly and made them feel special, writing that:

"his goodness and care for his friends cost him his life in such an unjust way."

One woman, Zonda Van Zyl Pretorius, shared that Daniël's story brought back painful memories of her own brother, who was murdered at a pub in Port Elizabeth in 2002. She described four years of court delays before the accused were ultimately acquitted, and wrote directly to Daniël's family:

"My heart goes out sincerely to Daniël's family. I hope Daniël's story will have a different ending from my brother's."

View the Facebook post below:

Family remembered in grief and love

South Africans who responded to John's post offered prayers and words of comfort to the Stevens family in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Leandi Roux:

"His parents and brother are broken, and a family must go through a terribly difficult time now... Let's show Daniël and his family that they are not alone. Justice must be served. #justicefordanielstevens"

Illana Oliphant:

"The country carries you up in our hearts, my uncle. We are praying for you ♡"

Una Thomas:

"Rus sag seun... Die Here sal julle troos.. Gone too soon...."

More Briefly News stories on Daniël Stevens

A TikTok commentator retraces Daniël Stevens’ fatal attack outside a Jeffreys Bay café and examines the legal questions facing the 16-year-old suspect’s trial.

Three young men and a 16-year-old appeared in court over Daniël Stevens’ fatal assault outside a Jeffreys Bay nightclub, as the murder case unfolds in Humansdorp.

Je'Vista Social Café responds after Daniël Stevens' fatal assault in Jeffreys Bay; four suspects are arrested as police warn against sharing attack footage.

Source: Briefly News