A UK-based family documented their first visit to a Checkers supermarket in Cape Town and could not believe what they found

The Aziz Family compared prices to those back home and stumbled upon an unexpected variety of clearly labelled halal products

South Africans flooded the comments to explain why the selection is so wide and to point the family towards even more local options

A family from the UK was stunned to see halal snacks at a local supermarket. Image: Aziz Family

Source: Facebook

A British family walked into a Checkers supermarket in Cape Town expecting an ordinary shopping trip. What they found left them speechless. The Aziz Family, a UK-based content creator family, shared the footage on Facebook on 27 November 2026, captioned "South African supermarkets shocked us." The reel quickly went viral, drawing thousands of South Africans into the comments.

The couple filmed themselves moving through the aisles, picking up products and reading labels aloud. They noted that nappies cost roughly double what they would pay back in the UK. But it was the halal section that stopped them in their tracks.

Halal finds at every turn

From free-range chicken to smoked beef crisps, gummy sweets and childhood favourites like Jawbreakers and Chomp bars, the pair found far more than they had anticipated. The variety of clearly labelled halal products scattered throughout the store genuinely surprised them. They called local supermarkets "so goated" and told fellow travellers that Cape Town shops stock everything a visitor could need.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

For South Africans watching the video, the reaction to the halal selection made complete sense. As several commenters explained, the country's diverse, multi-faith population means halal options are simply part of everyday retail life here, not a niche offering tucked into a corner.

Watch the Cape Town supermarket visit that caught South Africa's attention in the Facebook reel below:

What locals want them to know

Viewers were quick to welcome the family and offer practical tips for their stay, with many pointing them towards local halal butchers and other supermarket chains for an even wider range of certified meat options.

@Zee Miya said:

"Halaal is everywhere, and we love it. That's why people are having a fit about it in South Africa; not sure if you read about it on the socials 😂."

@Yumna Mohamed wrote:

"Cape Town has many halal butchers, and Woolworths in most areas has halal meat as well."

@Sameegha Bowers noted:

"Plenty of Halaal in Cape Town. No need to support non-Halaal. There is no such thing as halal-friendly. It either is or isn't Halaal."

@Joe Bhamjee added:

"It's better to purchase halal meat products from the many halal butcheries in Cape Town."

@Saadiya Bassa shared:

"As a South African living in the UK, I find this quite hilarious coz I find living in the UK is actually a downgrade after living in South Africa. UK only wins in public transport and budget airlines. Otherwise, the UK feels like a third-world country compared to South Africa."

@Widad Y-f commented:

"Indeed, the most amazing supermarkets are in SA. The variety and the quality of products are just wow 👏 everything that you need and beyond."

Other articles about Checkers

Colleagues at the Checkers at Cape Gate Mall gave a departing employee an emotional send-off with gifts, speeches, and singing through the aisles, moving South Africans online.

Checkers clarified how its Xtra Savings cashback rewards programme works after a customer posted a viral video questioning why her earnings were lower than expected.

Briefly News reported that a gorgeous Checkers employee went viral after posting a confident on-duty video in uniform, prompting playful compliments and jokes from South Africans about skipping Sixty60 deliveries to visit her branch.

Source: Briefly News