A group of women from Mamelodi were filmed in a flooded residential courtyard after their homes were severely damaged by floodwaters

One mother spoke into a microphone, describing how her family lost all their belongings, including clothing for her children

She appealed directly to the government to step in, reminding officials of the trust residents had placed in them at the polls

A desperate mother stood in a waterlogged courtyard in Mamelodi. She begged for help on camera, with nothing left to show for what had once been her home.

Mamelodi residents asked for help after floods. Image: @ponegomediaproductions

Source: TikTok

The video, filmed on 27 November 2026 and shared on TikTok by @ponegomediaproductions, shows a group of women gathered outdoors among salvaged furniture and scattered belongings. Brick buildings frame the scene behind them, with household items piled wherever space allowed.

One woman, speaking into a handheld microphone with others standing close beside her, described how floodwaters had swept through her family's home. She said her family had come from Sango, near Muratelle Park, and that the flooding had left them with absolutely nothing:

"Everything has been flooded. I have nothing. I have no underwear. I have no clothes. I have nothing for my kids," she said. "Any form of assistance will be appreciated."

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The woman's words in the video by @ponegomediaproductions grew sharper when she turned her attention to local government. She reminded officials that residents had voted and were now expecting something in return. She said:

"I would really like for the government to help us because we did vote. So we're expecting that they come through for us. As much as we came through for them, they must come through for us. This is our time. As much as they were campaigning, this is the time for them to show us now what they're capable of."

Her appeal drew strong reactions online, with the video spreading quickly across TikTok. Some viewers urged the community to contact their local councillor and push the municipality to send social workers for disaster assessments. Others used the comments to debate which political party bore responsibility for the flooding crisis in the area. Watch the flood victims' emotional appeal below:

Reactions to Mamelodi flooding video

TikTok users responded to @ponegomediaproductions' video:

@leratom7:

"Bana baba 5🥺🥺…community ya Mams thusang tlheng. Pls talk to the councillor wa Lona to facilitate taba ya disaster with the municipality pls. They will send social workers to assess and assist"

@Edmund_012:

"It's true. Mara, it's difficult to take it seriously and not laugh"

@Mothapo Mothapo III:

"People be blaming Action SA and DA. This is the ANC's fault coz for long they were running the municipality."

@SkarraMolaveve.012:

"Consequences of betraying the ANC.😭"

Other Briefly News stories about devastating floods

Nepal’s disaster management authority initiated legal procedures on 26 November 2026 under amended six-week disaster-death laws to declare thousands of missing victims of August’s catastrophic Langtang Lirung glacier-and-rock flood dead.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo urged families on 26 November 2026 to inspect burial sites and use provided topsoil to repair sunken graves and displaced headstones across Olifantsvlei, Westpark, Avalon, and Waterval cemeteries.

ANC Johannesburg chairperson Loyiso Masuku visited flood-hit Alexandra on 26 November 2026 after overnight storms caused damage to brickwork and roofs on several homes.

Source: Briefly News