A young man named Daniël Stevens lost his life in Jeffreys Bay during a night out, leaving his family devastated

A fight instructor took to Facebook to warn that a single punch and one fall on concrete can end a life instantly

Roland Van Rooyen urged people to walk away from altercations, saying no night out is worth dying for

Roland warned of the dangers of fighting. Image: @daniel_2.0?/Instagram and Roland Van Rooyen/Facebook

Source: UGC

One punch. One fall. One hit on the concrete. That was the message Roland Van Rooyen felt compelled to share after the death of Daniël Stevens in Jeffreys Bay shook him deeply.

Van Rooyen, a fight instructor, posted a direct-to-camera video on Facebook on 26 November 2026 responding to news of Stevens' death. The clip, which carried the caption "A night out should never end like this," struck a nerve with South Africans who have seen similar tragedies unfold too many times. Van Rooyen said in the video:

"What happened to Daniël was completely unnecessary. A young man lost his life and the family has to live with that forever."

A warning from someone who knows fighting

Van Rooyen made clear that his concern came from professional experience. As someone who teaches people how to fight, he said he understood better than most just how lethal a single blow could be. No weapon, no prolonged brawl — just one unlucky impact on a hard surface.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

He pointed to alcohol and ego as the driving forces behind many of these situations. He said in the clip:

"Tempers flare, egos get involved, people make stupid decisions and situations escalate over absolutely nothing."

He added that proving toughness or jumping into someone else's fight simply is not worth the risk.

Reports surrounding Stevens' death indicated that the 25-year-old had allegedly re-entered a confrontation multiple times before the fatal outcome, a detail that weighed heavily in the online discussion that followed.

Van Rooyen closed his message with a direct plea:

"A night out is never worth a life. Walk away, get home."

He also extended his condolences to Stevens' family and everyone who loved him.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans respond to the video

The clip prompted a wave of responses from people who agreed with Van Rooyen's sentiments:

Andre Jansen:

"Well said. WALK AWAY. This young person walked back into a fight 4 times and paid with his life."

Carine Van Der Westhuizen:

"Why fight in the 1st place? What do you gain by that? I believe if your life is in danger, yes then defend yourself."

Andrew Stone:

"Testosterone and alcohol are two fuels that never mix well."

Cashann Jameson:

"When I played rugby all I wanted to do was fight, now that I do boxing the last thing I want to do is fight."

Wayne Davis:

"100% true."

Andre Erasmus:

"Absolute truth. Every Friday night (and some weeknights) I look at the kids and youngsters training, playing sports and enjoying themselves at the Arena and I'm thankful that we have a facility where they are safe, not getting intoxicated and/or misbehaving in the pubs and streets of our town."

More Briefly News stories on Daniël Stevens

John Stevens remembers Daniël Stevens in a heartfelt Facebook post, as friends rally behind his family as the Jeffreys Bay murder case hearing looms.

A TikTok commentator retraces Daniël Stevens’ fatal attack outside a Jeffreys Bay café and examines the legal questions facing the 16-year-old suspect’s trial.

Three young men and a 16-year-old appeared in court over Daniël Stevens’ fatal assault outside a Jeffreys Bay nightclub, as the murder case unfolds in Humansdorp.

Source: Briefly News