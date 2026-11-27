"Absolute Truth": Fight Instructor’s Plea After Young Man Dies in Jeffreys Bay Resonates with Mzansi
- A young man named Daniël Stevens lost his life in Jeffreys Bay during a night out, leaving his family devastated
- A fight instructor took to Facebook to warn that a single punch and one fall on concrete can end a life instantly
- Roland Van Rooyen urged people to walk away from altercations, saying no night out is worth dying for
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
One punch. One fall. One hit on the concrete. That was the message Roland Van Rooyen felt compelled to share after the death of Daniël Stevens in Jeffreys Bay shook him deeply.
Van Rooyen, a fight instructor, posted a direct-to-camera video on Facebook on 26 November 2026 responding to news of Stevens' death. The clip, which carried the caption "A night out should never end like this," struck a nerve with South Africans who have seen similar tragedies unfold too many times. Van Rooyen said in the video:
"What happened to Daniël was completely unnecessary. A young man lost his life and the family has to live with that forever."
A warning from someone who knows fighting
Van Rooyen made clear that his concern came from professional experience. As someone who teaches people how to fight, he said he understood better than most just how lethal a single blow could be. No weapon, no prolonged brawl — just one unlucky impact on a hard surface.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
He pointed to alcohol and ego as the driving forces behind many of these situations. He said in the clip:
"Tempers flare, egos get involved, people make stupid decisions and situations escalate over absolutely nothing."
He added that proving toughness or jumping into someone else's fight simply is not worth the risk.
Reports surrounding Stevens' death indicated that the 25-year-old had allegedly re-entered a confrontation multiple times before the fatal outcome, a detail that weighed heavily in the online discussion that followed.
Van Rooyen closed his message with a direct plea:
"A night out is never worth a life. Walk away, get home."
He also extended his condolences to Stevens' family and everyone who loved him.
View the Facebook video below:
South Africans respond to the video
The clip prompted a wave of responses from people who agreed with Van Rooyen's sentiments:
Andre Jansen:
"Well said. WALK AWAY. This young person walked back into a fight 4 times and paid with his life."
Carine Van Der Westhuizen:
"Why fight in the 1st place? What do you gain by that? I believe if your life is in danger, yes then defend yourself."
Andrew Stone:
"Testosterone and alcohol are two fuels that never mix well."
Cashann Jameson:
"When I played rugby all I wanted to do was fight, now that I do boxing the last thing I want to do is fight."
Wayne Davis:
"100% true."
Andre Erasmus:
"Absolute truth. Every Friday night (and some weeknights) I look at the kids and youngsters training, playing sports and enjoying themselves at the Arena and I'm thankful that we have a facility where they are safe, not getting intoxicated and/or misbehaving in the pubs and streets of our town."
More Briefly News stories on Daniël Stevens
- John Stevens remembers Daniël Stevens in a heartfelt Facebook post, as friends rally behind his family as the Jeffreys Bay murder case hearing looms.
- A TikTok commentator retraces Daniël Stevens’ fatal attack outside a Jeffreys Bay café and examines the legal questions facing the 16-year-old suspect’s trial.
- Three young men and a 16-year-old appeared in court over Daniël Stevens’ fatal assault outside a Jeffreys Bay nightclub, as the murder case unfolds in Humansdorp.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za