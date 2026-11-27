A South African became R70 million richer after a PowerBall draw on 20 November 2026

The winning Lotto ticket was purchased through a banking app, and the winner's identity is not yet public

The National Lottery's head of marketing congratulated the winner and spoke about what the win could mean

One lucky South African's Friday evening took a dramatic turn. A ticket bought on a banking app matched every number in the PowerBall draw.

A lotto winner left South Africans divided. Image: Flavio Coelho / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The winner purchased their entry through the FNB app and matched all the required numbers on 20 November 2026, walking away with a R70 million jackpot. The winning combination was 9, 33, 39, 43, 46, with a bonus ball of 12.

Kgothatso Mashile, Head of Marketing at Sizekhaya, the operator of the National Lottery, extended congratulations to the winner. "We love creating millionaires and seeing the jackpots won. A win of this magnitude represents a world of possibilities. We congratulate them wholeheartedly and wish them an extraordinary journey ahead as they begin this exciting new chapter," Mashile said.

The National Lottery noted that a prize of this size opens the door to securing a family's future, chasing long-held dreams and exploring new paths. The organisation also pointed to its broader role in supporting social development programmes across communities in South Africa.

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The win quickly gained attention on social media, with many South Africans raising eyebrows over the FNB connection and others questioning the legitimacy of the draw. See the National Lottery's post that sparked the conversation:

South Africans react to the jackpot news

The National Lottery's announcement drew sharp responses on social media, and the organisation replied directly to several users:

@zhondoro:

"Sometimes you just need to be sober, who just win such amounts from just numbers played on national lottery, and the Cde's just pay you just like that?"

@za_lottery replied:

"We understand that big wins can raise questions. However, prizes are paid to verified winners in line with the official claims process. The draw is based on chance, not who the player is or where they come from."

@sayit18890:

"It's always 1 winner from FNB, I thought you guys would be different 😏"

@za_lottery replied:

"Looks like FNB is getting a lot of mentions in this conversation! 😂 Remember, the draw is about the numbers, not the bank."

@Wolf_7876:

"Honestly, the Lottery in South Africa needs to be investigated"

@DukeofMzansii:

"You have a lifetime contract with FNB😂🤞🏾"

Other Briefly News stories about lottery jackpot winners

Ithuba’s August 2024 Lotto draw announcement left South Africans in disbelief and demanding answers after a single player matched all six numbers to win a massive jackpot.

Two anonymous South Africans became instant millionaires over the first weekend of August 2024 after one player won over R16 million on Powerball Plus in Queensburgh, KwaZulu-Natal.

A single Lotto Plus 1 player won millions in the 1 November 2025 draw, sparking congratulations alongside curiosity on X over whether the ticket was played via quick pick or manual selection.

Source: Briefly News