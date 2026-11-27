A Polokwane woman spent 30 minutes calling emergency numbers during a life-or-death situation with no response

With no ambulance arriving, she was forced to find an alternative way to take her unconscious friend to hospital

At the provincial hospital, staff showed no sense of urgency, leaving her shocked and furious

When a friend collapsed in a potentially fatal emergency, one Polokwane woman expected help to arrive within minutes. Instead, she spent half an hour on the phone, calling number after number, with nothing to show for it.

A South African woman complains after bad healthcare experiences in Polokwane. Image: @seipatidegeneres / TikTok / RDNE / Pexels

Source: UGC

TikTok user @seipatidegeneres posted a video on 26 November venting about the experience. Filmed in what appears to be a hospital corridor, her expression shifts between raw frustration and disbelief as she recounts what happened.

She said she tried 112, 10111, and every emergency number she could think of, but no one picked up. After 30 minutes with no ambulance in sight, the group made a desperate decision. "We had to Uber with an unconscious person and beg the Uber driver," she said, adding that the driver showed no sense of urgency and was unhelpful throughout the ride.

Amid the chaos, one individual stood out. @seipatidegeneres praised a man named Timothy from Ivy Park, calling him the true hero of the night. "That guy should run for mayor," she said. "He's the most reliable person. Whether you have a medical emergency, as long as you are in Ivy Park, he's extremely reliable."

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She also urged people in the area to support him financially, saying he was the kind of person communities actually needed. Reaching the provincial hospital brought little relief. She described staff advising the group to get medical aid, with no visible urgency about the patient's condition. "Must we die first?" she asked. She said the experience bore no resemblance to the rapid-response scenes shown in American medical dramas:

"Whatever we see on those American medical shows, it's not what's happening in South Africa, guys."

Watch the full TikTok video here:

Viewers share their own experiences

The video struck a nerve, with many viewers sharing similar stories from across Limpopo:

@Village Boy!!:

"Batho ba limpopo akere lerata ANC to much that's why they are so relaxed."

@Mr Ngwazi Mizo:

"Polokwane service is just kak everywhere, restaurant, banks everywhere, everywhere."

@💗SandraM 🇿🇦:

"Once waited at mankweng hospital gate at night, coz security said they don't allow walk in's. they advised us to call an ambulance at around 9pm, we waited at the gate till 23:30 till we decided to just go back home. that's when I realised that we are in trouble as community."

@thilivhali072:

"Tuesday night, I experienced same thing with EMS polokwane and Waterberg numbers, they were ringing without response."

@Onica Leupa:

"Polokwane ga gona Emergency. You will call until you think of going to Ramaphosa S office 💔"

@Lehumo Mogalapa:

"Guys, if you can't afford medical aid, get medical insurance and hospital cover."

@Star K 🌟:

"It's not about public services; even private hospitals around Polokwane are the same. Pholoso, to be exact."

Other Briefly News stories about South African healthcare workers

Healthcare workers at Woodside Special Care Centre sparked mixed reactions on TikTok in July 2025 after performing a choreographed dance challenge in front of patients.

First-year medical intern Dr Kian du Toit drew an outpouring of support on Instagram in November 2026 after posting an emotional video from his car in which he exposed severe supply shortages.

Howick Clinic nurse Phumla Mchunu went viral on Facebook in November 2026 after KwaZulu-Natal resident UMamntungwa Sisanda praised her unhurried patience.

Source: Briefly News