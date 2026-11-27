The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company announced a major change to how visitors buy tickets ahead of the festive season

From 15 December, standard and Fast Track tickets will no longer be sold at the Lower Station Ticket Office

Special arrangements for locals, including free birthday tickets and pensioner discounts, will still be available on site

Physical purchases of tickets will end on 15 December. Image: VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

Planning a trip up Table Mountain this December? The way you buy your ticket is about to change, and arriving without one could mean missing the ride entirely.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) announced that from 15 December 2026, all standard and Fast Track Cableway tickets must be bought online before visitors reach the mountain. The Lower Station Ticket Office will no longer sell these tickets, a shift the company says is aimed at cutting queuing times and helping visitors plan their day more effectively. Tracy Mkhize, Managing Director of TMACC, said:

"Whether you're discovering Table Mountain for the first time or sharing it with visiting family and friends, we want your experience to get off to a great start. Buying your tickets online before leaving home means less time arranging tickets on arrival and makes it easier to plan your day."

Table Mountain visitors must buy standard and Fast Track tickets online. Image: Peter Unger

Source: Getty Images

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Where to buy tickets for Table Mountain

Tickets will only be accepted if purchased through three authorised channels: via the official Table Mountain website through Webtickets, through the WhatsApp booking option on the Webtickets page, or through City Sightseeing South Africa's official booking channels.

Ticket prices are as follows: adults pay R475 return, children aged four to 17 pay R230 return, and children under four enter free. A Fast Track ticket, which gives priority access to the cable cars, costs R1,200 return. Standard online tickets remain valid for seven days, offering some flexibility given Cape Town's unpredictable mountain weather. Refunds and rescheduling are available in line with the applicable ticket conditions.

It is worth noting that a standard ticket does not guarantee you skip the boarding queue — only Fast Track tickets include priority access.

Discounts and special arrangements for locals

South African residents can still access certain ticket types on site. Free birthday tickets are available to collect at the Visitor Centre during your birthday month with a valid South African ID. Pensioners aged 60 and older qualify for R130 return tickets, students pay R320 return with a valid student card, and Wild Card holders can access discounted rates. These are obtainable at the Ticket Enquiries desk.

The Cableway will also run extended summer hours from 1 December 2026 to 31 January 2027, weather permitting. The first cable car departs at 7:30am, with the last car up at 8pm and the last car down at 9pm. Free guided walks depart hourly between 9am and 3pm, and two free audio tours are available through the VoiceMap app.

Parking near the Lower Station is limited. Visitors are encouraged to use the free Park and Ride shuttle from the Lower Tafelberg Road parking area near Kloof Nek, or to travel via MyCiTi routes 106 and 107, which stop at Kloof Nek.

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