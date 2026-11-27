South African comedian Rory Petzer fired back at World Rugby after the governing body launched an investigation into Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus

World Rugby allegedly investigated Erasmus for using his phone during a live watch party while serving a six-match suspension

South Africans flooded the comments section to back Erasmus, accusing World Rugby of bias and double standards

Rory Petzer Takes Aim at World Rugby Over Latest Rassie Erasmus Investigation

Source: Facebook

World Rugby cannot leave Rassie Erasmus alone, and Ireland based comedian Rory Petzer has had enough of it. Petzer, filming himself at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 26 November 2026 just before boarding a British Airways flight to London, took direct aim at the governing body in a TikTok clip that quickly gained traction online.

The clip shared on TikTok by @rorypetzer was prompted by reports that World Rugby had launched an investigation into Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus for allegedly speaking on his phone during a live watch party, while serving a six-match suspension. Rather than take the allegation seriously, Petzer found it almost too absurd to engage with.

World Rugby under fire from South Africans

His argument was simple: why would Erasmus, a man savvy enough to invite the entire world to watch him live, then cheat in full public view? Petzer suggested two far more likely explanations: either Erasmus was deliberately baiting World Rugby, or he was doing something completely ordinary, like chatting to family about Christmas plans.

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Petzer did not stop at defending the coach. He challenged World Rugby to redirect its energy towards on-field issues, including infringements by other teams and what he described as failures in TMO oversight. He rounded off the clip with a cheeky play on the initials "BA" before telling World Rugby, plainly, to leave Erasmus alone. South Africans who watched the clip were largely in agreement, with many accusing the governing body of bias and suggesting its priorities were badly misplaced.

Watch Rory Petzer's reaction in the TikTok video here.

South Africans rallied behind Erasmus in the comments, accusing World Rugby of bias and double standards. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

Viewers back Rassie and slam World Rugby

Commenters on the clip were quick to share their own takes:

@jack the reefer:

"World Rugby is just showing how corrupt they've become. Always the guilty ones who shout the hardest."

@G B Fechter:

"He is trolling World Rugby. Hilarious."

@keatlegile:

"I can bet Rassie is not stupid enough to do something that will get him into more trouble. This man is intelligent."

@ashlyn.levadia:

"World Rugby is the worst!"

@Nix 🌸✨:

"Imagine it was a spam call that Truecaller didn't flag 🤣."

@user6995630848804:

"They should take their investigative budget and invest it into grassroots rugby."

Other articles about Rassie

Comedian Rory Petzer praised KitKat SA for sending Rassie Erasmus chocolates with a cheeky note teasing his early "Dezemba" after his match-day ban.

Local content creator Queen of Storytime went viral after calmly calling out World Rugby over Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus's six-match stadium ban, questioning the governing body's consistency on player safety and tackle laws.

Briefly News reported that a Boks fan went viral after impersonating Springbok scrum coach Daan Human around a braai, dodging questions about Rassie Erasmus's ban to focus on chops and braaibroodjies.

Source: Briefly News