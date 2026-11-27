A TikTok video captured enormous queues forming at a Harare shopping complex during a Black Friday luxury perfume sale

Some shoppers arrived as early as 6 am, only to find dozens of people already ahead of them in the queue

Frustration grew among buyers after reports that some shoppers were purchasing large quantities of stock to resell

The queue stretched across walkways and down staircases before most people had finished breakfast. A Black Friday sale offering 60% off luxury perfumes at the Mon Repos shopping complex in Harare drew extraordinary crowds on 26 November, and a video of the scene has since taken social media by storm.

Zimbabweans showed up for a Black Friday sale. Image: @paintafresco / TikTok / Hồng Quang Official/ Pexels

Source: UGC

TikToker @paintafresco captured the chaos on a handheld camera, panning across packed walkways and staircases filled with shoppers jostling for position. The text read: "POV: Black Friday Sale, 60% off Luxury Perfumes in Harare."

The clip by @paintafresco quickly spread, with many viewers stunned by the scale of the turnout. The demand was fierce from the early hours. Watch the Black Friday crowds at Mon Repos:

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Viewers react to the Harare shopping frenzy

The video drew a wide range of responses on TikTok:

@Posh❤️:

"I pray for such an overflow of customers/clients to all small businesses, even on a normal day, in Jesus name🙏🏾"

@lydswenyasha:

"Got there at 9am the queue was crazy 🤣🤣 ddnt waste my time left immediately when i heard someone came at 6am and wer number 42 😂😂😂over advertised with just few stocks they just shld hve put a limit to 5 per person bcs others were taking for resale."

@Kimberlite💐:

"Is this actually real😂😭👀"

@simbimitchy:

"I was actually so disappointed this year, this is supposed to be for the regular consumer but people were actually buying to resell! They should have put a minimum buy honestly. Last year was packed but it was fair buying Mxm."

@Munchiesnack_bites:

"I got there before 7 and the queue was crazy 🤣🤣 we love good bargains shame sadly this year the stock wasn't as much compared to last year."

Other Briefly News stories on Black Friday 2026 in South Africa

Source: Briefly News