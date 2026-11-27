"It was Crazy": Black Friday Perfume Sale in Harare Draws Massive Crowds at Shopping Complex
- A TikTok video captured enormous queues forming at a Harare shopping complex during a Black Friday luxury perfume sale
- Some shoppers arrived as early as 6 am, only to find dozens of people already ahead of them in the queue
- Frustration grew among buyers after reports that some shoppers were purchasing large quantities of stock to resell
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The queue stretched across walkways and down staircases before most people had finished breakfast. A Black Friday sale offering 60% off luxury perfumes at the Mon Repos shopping complex in Harare drew extraordinary crowds on 26 November, and a video of the scene has since taken social media by storm.
TikToker @paintafresco captured the chaos on a handheld camera, panning across packed walkways and staircases filled with shoppers jostling for position. The text read: "POV: Black Friday Sale, 60% off Luxury Perfumes in Harare."
The clip by @paintafresco quickly spread, with many viewers stunned by the scale of the turnout. The demand was fierce from the early hours. Watch the Black Friday crowds at Mon Repos:
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Viewers react to the Harare shopping frenzy
The video drew a wide range of responses on TikTok:
@Posh❤️:
"I pray for such an overflow of customers/clients to all small businesses, even on a normal day, in Jesus name🙏🏾"
@lydswenyasha:
"Got there at 9am the queue was crazy 🤣🤣 ddnt waste my time left immediately when i heard someone came at 6am and wer number 42 😂😂😂over advertised with just few stocks they just shld hve put a limit to 5 per person bcs others were taking for resale."
@Kimberlite💐:
"Is this actually real😂😭👀"
@simbimitchy:
"I was actually so disappointed this year, this is supposed to be for the regular consumer but people were actually buying to resell! They should have put a minimum buy honestly. Last year was packed but it was fair buying Mxm."
@Munchiesnack_bites:
"I got there before 7 and the queue was crazy 🤣🤣 we love good bargains shame sadly this year the stock wasn't as much compared to last year."
Other Briefly News stories on Black Friday 2026 in South Africa
- Makro SA drew laughs and comparisons to Nando's marketing on Facebook in November 2026 after poking fun at the Miss South Africa temporary-crown debate in a Black Friday promo.
- TikToker `@truestrain` sparked lively debate in November 2026 after sharing Pick n Pay’s Black Friday grocery deals, including six packs of milk for R74.99 and two 30-packs of eggs for R100.
- Takealot, Amazon, Makro, Shoprite, and Vodacom World headlined a wave of major South African brands extending their 2026 Black Friday promotions from late November into December.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za