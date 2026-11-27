Robert Carruthers School in Emalahleni announced the passing of a beloved student and athlete known as Junior

The school described Junior as a true leader whose kindness and determination touched everyone around him

Hundreds of community members poured out their grief online, with one commenter saying they had been praying for his recovery

A Witbank school is mourning the loss of one of its brightest young stars after a student known as Junior Moloko passed away, leaving behind a community heartbroken by the news.

A school in Witbank mourned a learner. Image: Mary Taylor / Pexels

Source: UGC

Robert Carruthers School (RCS) in Emalahleni announced Junior's death on 27 November in a Facebook post that described him as "a true leader, a promising athlete, and a bright light in our school." The school said his smile, kindness and determination had touched the lives of everyone who knew him, and that he would remain a part of their school family forever.

The school wrote:

"Rest in peace, our champion. You will always be remembered, and you will always be part of our school family."

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The post drew an outpouring of grief from the broader Emalahleni community, with many saying Junior's death felt deeply personal. Read the school's tribute post on Facebook here:

Tributes pour in for young Emalahleni athlete

Reinhardt Venter captured what many were feeling when he wrote:

"Really so sad. This young man had such a bright future ahead of him. Gone too soon. RIP Junior."

Helga Pilon Loubser added:

"Though your time was brief, your impact will be remembered. May you continue to inspire and may God be with your sister and loved ones. You took the ultimate Gold 🌟"

@Salmita Mahamed:

"Rest well, champ😢😢" @Jordan Range: "Rest peacefully, Junior🕊️🙏🏻🤍"

@Ronald Van Rooyen:

"RIP Junior.... Prayers and condolences to the family at large 💐"

@Lungile Laurettah Lubisi:

"It hurts like Philasande passing. Fly away young man"

@Abel Ngobeni:

"May your sweet soul rest in eternal peace...we will always miss that beautiful smile on you..😭😭"

@Ntombi Ntonto Kolobe:

"Hard pill to swallow 💔 Rest in peace, champ with your biggest cheerleader by your side 🕊🕊🕊"

Other Briefly News stories about South African school communities

Limpopo’s Pietersburg Laerskool shared a heartfelt memorial tribute on Facebook on 13 November 2026 following the passing of former learner Jolin Schott.

Dale College united in grief on 23 November 2026 after announcing the passing of Grade 9 learner Sihle Ndubela.

Eighteen-year-old RT Mokgopa Secondary School matriculant Tshidiso Madiehe Masakale was declared dead at a Thaba Nchu school study camp on 16 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News