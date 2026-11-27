Shoppers arrived at Woodmead Shopping Centre in Johannesburg before sunrise on Black Friday 2026

Dashboard footage captured the long queues snaking through the busy parking lot at dawn

South Africans were divided over whether the annual shopping rush is still worth it

Black Friday frenzy hits at Woodmead Shopping Centre. Image: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc and Chuck Savage

Source: Getty Images

Before the sun had fully risen over Johannesburg on 27 November 2026, the Woodmead Shopping Centre car park was already packed. Shoppers had arrived in the early hours, forming long queues in the hope of scoring the best Black Friday deals of the year.

Dashboard footage, filmed from inside a moving vehicle as it drove through the centre's parking lot, captured the scene just as the sky turned pink and orange at sunrise. The footage was shared on TikTok by @newsnexussa on 27 November 2026, credited to Vision Tactical.

The video quickly drew attention online, with many South Africans sharing strong opinions about whether queuing for Black Friday deals is still a worthwhile exercise.

View the TikTok video below:

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Is Black Friday still worth the queue?

Not everyone watching the clip was impressed. Several commenters pointed out the growing popularity of online shopping as a far simpler alternative, while others questioned whether the discounts on offer were genuine savings at all.

One user, Bullos, shared that the commitment was real, writing:

"line Yeo ethomile Ka 2am I was there 😅(This line started at 2am) "

Another, Sgumfemfe, took a more critical view:

"Black Friday was basically a sale of slaves we celebrate nonsense kodwa kulelizwe."

The comment that seemed to resonate most widely came from Mfanelo Nkuna, who wrote:

"Someone commented on a post saying 'voting lines were never this long' I felt that."

View the TikTok video below:

South Africans react to the Woodmead scenes

@🐊:

"Did you know you can buy stuff online today 🤣"

@makaveli thug187:

"2026 and ppl still believe this 😂"

@TSHEPO:

"We all do what makes us happy"

@Beanie:

"Long queues just to get scammed for last month's prices. Shem!"

More Briefly News stories on Black Friday

South Africa faces severe storms, extreme heat and high fire danger on Friday, with warnings for flooding, hail, damaging winds and power outages looming.

Pick n Pay Black Friday deals on milk, eggs and Douwe Egberts coffee drew mixed reactions as South Africans questioned the real value of the grocery specials.

Major SA retailers, telecoms and tech brands have launched Black Friday deals ahead of 27 November 2026, with many promotions running into December and beyond.

Source: Briefly News