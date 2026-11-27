A single transaction on Black Friday 2026 hit a staggering R5 million through Absa's payment network

Absa recorded card transactions peaking at 478 per second by midday, pointing to a massive surge in spending

The data revealed a surprising shift in how South Africans are approaching Black Friday shopping

Online shopping is on the rise. Image: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Someone walked away from Black Friday 2026 having spent R5 million in a single purchase — and Absa has the data to prove it.

Absa revealed that the largest transaction processed through its payment acceptance network on Black Friday reached R5 million. The network covers card machines, till-integrated systems and online card transactions processed through payment gateways. The highest single purchase made on an Absa card was close to R995,000, while Discovery Bank's largest recorded transaction on the day came to R267,583.

By midday, card transactions on the Absa network peaked at 478 per second, an 8% jump compared to the same period in 2025. Real-Time Clearing payments alone reached R2.6 billion in value by noon.

The biggest Black Friday transactions revealed. Image: Burak Karademir

Source: Getty Images

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Online shopping takes the lead

Absa's figures showed that South Africans are increasingly turning to online platforms for Black Friday deals. E-commerce merchants, both local and international, recorded a 15% year-on-year rise in transaction volumes from South African consumers by midday. In-store shopping visits, by contrast, remained flat compared to 2025.

Pascalle Albrecht, payments solutions executive at Absa Business Banking, said the nature of Black Friday is shifting for South African consumers. Albrecht said:

"South Africans are still willing to spend, but they are becoming more deliberate about what they buy, what they can comfortably afford and whether a promotion represents genuine value."

Albrecht added that many shoppers were using the day to buy necessities or make planned purchases at reduced prices, rather than impulse spending. The growing trend of Black November, where promotions stretch across the entire month, is giving consumers more time to compare offers before committing.

A smarter, more cautious shopper

Warren Tromp, Executive Head of Unsecured Lending at Absa Personal and Private Banking South Africa, noted that card spend volumes were outpacing both market trends and previous years. Tromp said:

"We anticipate transaction activity will continue to build throughout the day and into the weekend as customers take advantage of extended Black Friday promotions and Cyber Monday offers."

Absa also reminded shoppers to stay alert as spending activity grows through the festive season. The bank encouraged consumers to use cards, digital wallets and trusted payment platforms, while keeping an eye out for phishing attempts and fraudulent offers targeting bargain hunters.

More Briefly News stories on Black Friday

Enormous queues formed in Harare for a Black Friday luxury perfume sale, with shoppers arriving at dawn and frustration rising over bulk buying for resale by some.

Shoppers queued before sunrise at Johannesburg’s Woodmead Shopping Centre on Black Friday 2026, as footage sparked debate over whether the deals were worth it.

Pick n Pay Black Friday deals on milk, eggs and Douwe Egberts coffee drew mixed reactions as South Africans questioned the real value of the grocery specials.

Source: Briefly News