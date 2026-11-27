The Minister of Home Affairs announced that South Africa will introduce a new e-passport as early as next year

The microchip-embedded passport could unlock more visa-free destinations and let South Africans skip airport queues

A popular Instagram creator broke down the news, and South Africans had plenty to say about microchips and tracking

Coolstorybru shared the potential of the e-passport. Image: coolstorybru/Instagram and AJ_Watt

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is getting a new passport, and it's shaking up travel plans for millions of citizens. The Minister of Home Affairs confirmed this week that the government plans to roll out a new e-passport as early as 2027, and a popular Instagram creator known as Coolstorybru broke it down in a video that's been making the rounds.

The clip, shared on 27 November 2026, explains that the e-passport is still a physical document but comes embedded with a microchip storing biometric data, including fingerprints. The main selling point is security: these passports are designed to be far harder to forge or duplicate than the current version.

What the e-passport could mean for travellers

Beyond security, Home Affairs says the new document opens the door to negotiating additional visa-free travel destinations for South Africans, who currently face one of the more restricted passports on the continent. There's also the promise of access to automated e-gates at select international airports, which would allow South Africans to bypass the standard passport control queues.

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The e-passport announcement comes alongside two other digital identity initiatives the government is pushing forward: a digital driver's licence rollout and the phasing out of the old green ID book by 2028. As Coolstorybru put it in the video,

"We'll have to wait and see if these ideas are actually rolled out properly or if this is all just talk."

View the Instagram video below:

South Africans react to the microchip news

Not everyone in the comments was convinced. The word "microchip" alone sent a section of viewers into a spin, with some drawing comparisons to digital ID systems and trying to connect dots.

@kevinfraserofficial:

"I'd still roll with the old one. E Passport Queues are crazy overseas! Just stand in the queue with Pakistan 👍🏼😂"

@chaunees.ndllovu:

"You lost me at microchip 🥲 of course the mark of the beast will be sold to be glamorous & 'revolutionary' 🕳👩🏽🦯"

@crt.philly:

"E-passport nice branded term for digital ID 👏"

@itsjust_china_:

"Mxm, Why can't they make jobs for us"

Others, however, welcomed the update with open arms.

@capemalaymama:

"Finally!!!! 🙌🏻🔥🔥"

@amahle8541:

"🙌Finally something that makes sense 😂👏"

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UK guidance on passport renewals has been updated, and South African dual nationals holding a British passport may need to take extra steps before they apply.

Source: Briefly News