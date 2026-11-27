A Malmesbury man with a rare congenital heart defect faced the prospect of open-heart surgery before doctors found another way

Tygerberg Hospital assembled a multidisciplinary team, including a Belgian pioneer of the technique, to attempt a procedure never done before in South Africa

The three-hour operation used a specially imported stent and left Grant Koopman well enough to go home the very next day

Tygerberg Hospital team avoid open-heart surgery in SA medical first. Image: Swartland Joernaal

Source: Facebook

Grant Koopman had lived with a heart condition serious enough to require cracking open his chest, but on 30 October 2026, a team at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town changed everything with a small incision in his groin.

Koopman, a resident of Malmesbury in the Western Cape, was born with two interconnected heart abnormalities. A vein carrying blood from his right lung was connected to the wrong vessel, and there was an opening between the upper chambers of his heart. Over time, the strain caused the right side of his heart to enlarge and triggered symptoms of heart failure.

SA's first catheter-based repair of its kind

Until this procedure, the only way to fix this defect in South Africa was through open-heart surgery. The Tygerberg team instead used a specially designed covered stent, threaded through a blood vessel, to redirect blood along the correct pathways without opening the chest at all.

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The stent itself was imported specifically for Koopman and had never been used in South Africa before. Because of its unusually large size, the team had to take extra precautions to ensure it stayed in place and did not interfere with blood flow from the lung.

Leading the procedure was Prof. Hellmuth Weich, joined by Prof. Marc Gewillig from Leuven, Belgium, one of the international pioneers of this catheter-based technique. Anaesthesiologists, radiologists, cardiac imaging specialists, nurses and administrative staff all played a role in making the three-hour operation a success.

Koopman was discharged just one day after the procedure. Prof. Weich confirmed he is recovering well.

What the breakthrough means for future patients

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness highlighted the achievement as a demonstration of how clinical innovation, combined with international collaboration, can expand access to less invasive treatment for patients in South Africa. Although the condition is rare, the expertise now held by the Tygerberg team could mean that other suitable patients no longer need to face open-heart surgery.

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans responded warmly to news of the achievement on Swartland Joernaal's Facebook:

Linda Wessels:

"Tygerberg is by far the best hospital not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. Had 2 heart attacks, kidney failure and here I am today, healthy and so grateful. Tygerberg is the best hospital ever."

Desiré Coolman:

"Well done Prof Weich and his team. All the glory to God 🙏Speedy recovery, Mr Koopman🙌"

Jo-Anne Mettler:

"Awesome! Congratulations to the esteemed Medical Professionals in this milestone achievement. Wishing Mr Koopman a speedy recovery and many bright tomorrows! 🙏"

Christina Naude:

"Congratulations to the best cardiology team in SA"

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Source: Briefly News