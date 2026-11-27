eNCA anchor Shahan Ramkissoon underwent spinal surgery that kept him in theatre for several hours

The broadcaster shared a post from his hospital bed, wearing a cervical collar and with IV lines attached

Colleagues and fans flooded his comments with well-wishes as he prepares for a recovery journey

Shahan Ramkissoon broke his silence after undergoing surgery. Image: shahanramkissoon

Source: Instagram

eNCA news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon has broken his silence after undergoing spinal surgery, sharing a heartfelt update with his followers on Instagram on Friday, 27 November 2026.

In a photo taken from his hospital bed, Ramkissoon is seen wearing a cervical collar and with IV lines attached as he confirmed the procedure had gone smoothly after several hours in theatre.

"It's done! After several hours in theatre, I'm grateful to share that my spinal surgery went well. All glory to God for carrying me through. I'm incredibly thankful to my surgeons and the entire medical team, and to everyone who kept me in their prayers, sent messages and showed me so much love," he wrote.

Shahan's road to recovery

The broadcaster, known for his work at the South African news channel, credited prayer and the support of well-wishers as he looks ahead to the healing process.

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"Never underestimate the power of prayer. Now, the journey to healing and recovery begins," he added.

See his post from the hospital bed below:

The announcement drew a warm response from followers, colleagues, and fans alike. Below are some of the reactions:

@antonjeftha said:

"A speedy recovery, brother 🙏🏽"

@dr_khanyile agreed:

"Amen and amen. We thank God for a successful surgery and pray for the medical team and your recovery!"

@siyatshabz shared:

"My father, 63, had the same surgery two weeks ago. Recovering well and he's now sort of driving his car again. You got this 💪🏾"

@soni_indira remarked:

"🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Happy to hear, wishing you well on your recovery. Blessings, strength and God's grace be with you throughout this road to healing. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

@darls_govender2 commented:

"Glad everything went well. Hope to hear your broadcasts again soon. Take it easy. Recovery takes time. Be patient."

eNCA anchor Shahan Ramkissoon broke his silence after undergoing spinal surgery. Image: shahanramkissoon

Source: Instagram

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