Financial educator Maya on Money shared mid-morning Black Friday spending data from Capitec's dashboard tracking live transactions that left South Africans stunned

KFC emerged as a surprising standout in the figures, looking at how much Capitec users spent by lunchtime alone

The numbers sparked a debate about South African consumer habits, with Shoprite and Checkers also dominating in-store transactions

Something unexpected topped the Black Friday conversation in South Africa this year: fried chicken. On 27 November, financial educator Maya on Money shared a snapshot of Black Friday spending data on Facebook, revealing that South Africans had already spent millions at KFC by midday.

KFC made millions within hours of Black Friday just from Capitec users. Image: Kolbz / Pexels

Source: UGC

The figures showed that in-store spending was heavily concentrated at Shoprite and Checkers, suggesting that a significant portion of Black Friday activity was driven by everyday grocery shopping rather than discounted electronics or clothing. The KFC figure stood at R7.6 million for a different reason entirely: it landed right at lunchtime, prompting one commenter to point out the obvious.

The data Maya shared painted a broader picture of how South Africans were choosing to spend their money on one of the country's biggest retail days. Beyond groceries and fast food, a notable share of transactions was linked to voucher purchases, raising questions about where the money was ultimately going.😂😂😂😂😂😂" See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Reactions to SA's Black Friday priorities

Not everyone was laughing. Some followers used the moment to raise sharper questions about financial priorities. The post drew hundreds of responses from people reflecting on their own spending choices and what the numbers said about South African consumer behaviour more broadly.

Gugu Setlhabane wrote:

"12 pm KFC stats was a lunchtime break for all the shopping 😆"

Khumo van der Ntloana added:

"Streetwise Two is R11 on their app 🤣"

Yolanda Nomtha Makwelo admitted:

"I am part of those who bought at KFC 😂"

Bongi-Anne Sebitiele asked:

"So basically we spend more on consumables and luck than investments. Do financial companies also have black Friday specials on investments?"

Malekane Tokologo wrote:

"What stands out is the contrast between essential household spending and discretionary online spending. Shoprite and Checkers dominating in-store transactions is perhaps a reflection of how much of Black Friday is driven by everyday necessities rather than luxury purchases."

Sahika Enver noted:

"And here I thought South Africans don't have money."

Mason Kista saw opportunity in the data:

"These are good business ideas, and teaching us about spending patterns. Please share more, I need to know what to sell to people"

Maria Louw offered a simple defence:

"I haven't bought KFC in the last 5 years, so I am not guilty."

Naadira Chicktay widened the lens:

"Don't forget how much money the Uber drivers made today as well."

Other Briefly News stories on Black Friday 2026 frenzies

TikToker @paintafresco captured massive early-morning queues at Harare’s Mon Repos shopping complex on 26 November 2026 during a 60%-off luxury perfume Black Friday sale, sparking frustration among shoppers who complained that resellers were buying up limited stock in bulk.

Absa reported on 27 November 2026 that a single Black Friday transaction through its payment acceptance network reached a staggering R5 million amid peak processing of 478 card transactions per second.

Dashboard footage shared by @newsnexussa and Vision Tactical on 27 November 2026 stunned South Africans with scenes of long queues snaking through Johannesburg’s Woodmead Shopping Centre parking lot before sunrise.

Source: Briefly News