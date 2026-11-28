A video captured the moment a customer assaulted a cashier during a heated confrontation at a fast-food counter

It seemed that the dispute started over a seemingly small complaint about the customer's order

South Africans flooded the comments, calling for the cashier to open a criminal case against the customer

A customer was filmed throwing juice directly at a cashier during a confrontation at a fast-food outlet. The clip has left South Africans furious.

A woman assaulted a fast-food worker. Image: Cheng Shi Song / Pexels

Source: UGC

TikTok account @newsnexussa posted the footage on 27 November 2026. The handheld video, filmed indoors at the counter area, shows a tense standoff between the customer and the cashier before the customer hurls her drink at the worker.

The on-screen caption read:

"A customer caught on camera throwing juice on a cashier."

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The video by @newsnexussa initially left many viewers confused because of the language used. It appeared the customer demanded that the cashier taste her drink to confirm it had flavour. She then said she would force them, before throwing the juice. Watch the video by clicking here.

A woman's treatment of a worker over a drink angers South Africa. Image: Vladyslav Kryvoshein

Source: UGC

SA backs cashier

The video drew strong reactions from South Africans who were disturbed by what they saw. Many pointed out that the cashier was simply doing her job and had no way to defend herself in that moment. Watch the shocking confrontation here:

@son of a man:

"I know that lady whom she poured juice on. I used to work with her, she is very calm, respectful and kind person."

@Charlotte Simphiwe:

"This is painful to watch, a mother working for her children being thrown juice by another woman. She scolding her like she is a child yhoooo 😭"

@TP🇿🇦:

"This is no longer 'customer is always right '; it is Assault. The lady must open a case."

@GertGraaff:

"She's totally rude. The lady must go open a case. Whatever the reason is, she has no right to do that."

@johnwick1223:

"If she was my girlfriend, I would dump her after this outburst."

@Mampondo Mafaku♥️:

"I would've been unemployed by now😳bethaa anye kuphele appetite"

Other Briefly News stories about public disrespect

A viral June 2021 Facebook clip drew widespread condemnation from South Africans after showing angry community members mocking, threatening, and pulling at the uniform of a visibly frightened police officer as he tried to leave the scene.

A South African learner sparked fierce online debate in September 2026 after @newsnexussa shared a video of him delivering a formal apology for disrespecting his teacher, with viewers divided over whether his remorse was genuine or merely forced after being caught.

A Gauteng BMW driver already notorious for humiliating a dealership security guard triggered fresh public frustration in July 2026 after follow-up clips shared by FrontlineNewsSA caught him making lewd gestures behind a roadside worker and aggressively confronting another motorist.

Source: Briefly News