Intern doctor Kian du Toit posted a viral video raising serious concerns about conditions at Tembisa Hospital

Gauteng Health spokesperson Steve Mabona responded publicly, defending the hospital and its staff

South Africans pushed back on the department's response, with many siding with the young doctor

When an intern doctor spoke out about conditions at a public hospital, he may not have expected the government to respond so quickly. They issued a statement that sparked further debate over the health care system.

Dr Kian du Toit got a response from the Gauteng Department of Health. Image: @kixn_dr / Instagram / Steve_Mabona / X

Source: UGC

Kian du Toit, an intern doctor working in Gauteng, posted a video that spread widely online, raising alarm about what he witnessed at the facility. His account struck a nerve with South Africans who have long raised concerns about the state of public healthcare.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Steve Mabona responded to the video on 27 November, acknowledging that the hospital operates under enormous strain. In a video by SABC News, he said Tembisa Hospital serves roughly 3.5 million people and praised healthcare workers for their efforts under difficult circumstances.

However, Mabona also said the department had no record of patients dying while waiting in the casualty unit. The claim drew scepticism from many South Africans who followed the story.

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The response did little to satisfy the public. Many felt the department was deflecting rather than taking responsibility, and that it was only Du Toit's video that had prompted any official acknowledgement of the hospital's situation at all. Watch a video of Steve Mabona's response below:

South Africans react to the department's statement

The story attracted strong responses on Facebook, with many defending the intern doctor and questioning the department's honesty:

@Salome Marope:

"Of course he'd say that, they never ever accept the truth."

@Braam Smith:

"How would he know? Never there."

@Dominique Pershouse Bortoli:

"It's not always easy to speak up in this country, so I admire this young man for speaking up and making people aware."

@Stanley Pretorius:

"Let's make it easy, all State employees must go to state hospitals. Simple."

@Mlungisi Zungu:

"So if the kid didn't say anything?"

@Peter Botes:

"Very obvious; never take any responsibility."

@Samkeeh Samkeeh:

"Not tembisa only; in fact, all the state hospitals."

Other Briefly News stories about South Africa's public healthcare strain

Residents of Kleinskool in Gqeberha pleaded for proper healthcare access in August 2026 at their weekly mobile clinic, prompting social media users to blame the ANC.

Polokwane TikToker @seipatidegeneres sparked frustration in November 2026 after spending 30 minutes calling unanswered emergency numbers for an unconscious friend.

South African stars including Khanyi Mbau, Nandi Madida, Minnie Dlamini, and Lady Zamar shared heartfelt reactions in November 2026 to first-year intern Dr Kian du Toit's emotional Instagram video.

Source: Briefly News