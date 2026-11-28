The remains of former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka arrived at King Phalo Airport in the Eastern Cape on Friday

A private ceremony was held at the airport before her body was transported to a mortuary ahead of Saturday's state funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa led an ANC NEC delegation to pay respects before her remains arrived in the province

Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Images: phumzilemlambongcuka/Instagram

Source: Instagram

EASTERN CAPE — The remains of former South African deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka have been received in KuGompo, Eastern Cape, as the country prepares for her state funeral on Saturday.

Her body was flown into King Phalo Airport, where a short private ceremony was held before it was transported to a mortuary. Mlambo-Ngcuka died last week at the age of 71 after suffering complications from a medical procedure.

Final journey to Eastern Cape

Although Mlambo-Ngcuka was born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal, she will be laid to rest at Exesi in Middledrift in the Eastern Cape. The province held particular significance for her — it was where she met her husband, Bulelani Ngcuka, with whom she shared more than four decades of marriage.

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Before her remains were received, an ANC National Executive Committee delegation led by President Cyril Ramaphosa visited to pay their respects. A Sunday mass was also held in her memory in the days preceding her arrival.

Mlambo-Ngcuka's legacy

Mlambo-Ngcuka served as South Africa's deputy president from 2005 to 2008 under former president Thabo Mbeki, becoming one of the most prominent women in the country's post-apartheid political history. Beyond her role in government, she later served as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women.

Her state funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

More on Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka tributes

Briefly News recently reported on Nomzamo Mbatha's emotional tribute to the late former deputy president and the words she lived by.

recently reported on Nomzamo Mbatha's emotional tribute to the late former deputy president and the words she lived by. Major League DJz shared fond memories of their late aunt in a video interview that drew plenty of reactions online.

Musician Msaki bid farewell to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in a heartfelt Instagram post that moved fans.

Source: Briefly News