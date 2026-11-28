The three adults accused in the Daniël Stevens murder case appeared in court on 27 November, but left without a bail decision

A key legal battle erupted over whether the case falls under Schedule 5 or the stricter Schedule 6 bail classification

True-crime creator Bella Monsoon broke down what the two bail schedules mean and why the distinction matters

The bail hearing for the accused in the Daniël Stevens murder case ended without a decision on 27 November. Three adults are still behind bars, and South Africans are sharply divided over whether bail should be granted at all.

Bail hearing for Daniël Stevens' murder case divides South Africa. Image: Julia Madibogo / Bella Monsoon

Source: UGC

Bella Monsoon, a true-crime content creator, shared an update on the case in a Facebook video posted the same day, explaining what happened in court and what the bail debate actually means in legal terms.

Stevens, a 25-year-old, died following an alleged assault outside Jervista Social Cafe in Jeffreys Bay. The incident was captured on camera. Four people were subsequently arrested, including a 16-year-old. During the court appearance, only immediate family members of the accused were allowed inside. The defence applied to restrict media access, citing the involvement of a minor who was described as being in a very emotional state. Media were ultimately permitted entry on condition that the minor's identity remained protected in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act. The matter returns on Friday, 4 December. The true-crime content creator Bella Monsoon asked South Africans if they thought bail should be granted. Watch the full case update below:

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South Africans debate whether bail should be granted

Reactions to the update were strong and divided:

Clive Gouws:

"No bail. If the defence argues they are not a danger to society, then they need to watch the video repeatedly. If they get sentenced one day, then they can deduct time already served from the sentence. They need to have time to reflect on the gravity of what they have done."

Mandy Sanders:

"I think bail with strict conditions would work. It's unlikely that they are a flight risk and this case will probably only come to trial in the latter half of next year."

Carlo Conradie:

"No bail!"

Other Briefly News stories about the fatal Jeffreys Bay assault of Daniël Stevens

Grieving father John Stevens moved South Africans on Facebook on 27 November 2026 by sharing a photo from a happier summer day in Bluewater Bay, Port Elizabeth, with his late son Daniël.

Three young men, Damien le Roux, 19, Jayden Pieterse, 19, and Bernard Heyns, 21, appeared alongside a 16-year-old minor in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on 26 November 2026 on murder charges stemming from the fatal assault of 25-year-old Daniël Stevens.

True-crime content creator Carri-Ann Bloom sparked outrage and fundraising support on 25 November 2026 after sharing viral video details of the 4-on-1 assault outside a Jeffreys Bay establishment where Stevens died while defending a friend.

Source: Briefly News