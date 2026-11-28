A sneaker artist spray-painted onto natural rock formations along a popular hiking trail in the Magaliesberg

The vandalism took place inside a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, sparking outrage after videos appeared on the artist's website

The artist later sent an apology email, saying he had no idea the area was private property and that he deeply regretted his actions

A sneaker artist sparked widespread anger after spray-painting his business logo onto natural rock formations along the Castle Gorge hiking trail in the Magaliesberg. The trail turned out to be in a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve north-west of Johannesburg.

An artist under fire for spray-painting on rock in Magaliesberg. Image: Mike van Schoonderwalt / Pexels

Source: UGC

The business posted videos of the act on its website and social media channels. The footage showed the logo freshly painted onto the rocks. Screenshots were saved before the content was taken down.

The incident came to light, and a Facebook user shared the story, which was also reported by The Citizen. The user called out the behaviour and referenced the now-deleted footage. The post spread quickly, drawing fierce criticism from hikers, conservationists and members of the public. The Castle Gorge trail runs through a UNESCO-designated Biosphere Reserve, an area protected for its ecological and natural heritage value. Visitors are expected to leave the environment undisturbed.

South Africans enraged by spray-painting on heritage site. Image: Cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

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Artist apologises after backlash

After the post gained traction, the artist sent an email apology, which was shared publicly in the comments. In it, he wrote:

"I completely understand your frustration, and I sincerely apologise for my actions. I had already removed the video from my Instagram and genuinely had no idea it was still appearing on my website."

He added:

"I never intended to disrespect the trail, the environment or anyone who values and protects these spaces. I genuinely had no idea it was private property... I am not a terrible person. I made a mistake, and I deeply regret it."

The artist said he was awaiting the verdict from the Johannesburg Hiking Group and would accept whatever consequences followed. South Africans reacted strongly in the comments on the original Facebook post.

@Petro Du Pisani:

"This is what he wrote: 'Sundays are my kind of canvas. A day to create, explore, find beauty in the unexpected and let inspiration lead the way.' So he found beauty and decided to spray-paint all over it. Idiot!"

@Debi Blake:

"Can he be 'encouraged' to go back and clean it off the rock?"

@Mark Jackson:

"Seems he only regrets it because he didn't know it was private property. As if that makes any difference."

@Gary Meyer:

"So it took adverse reports and comments for him to realise that it was unacceptable to spray the rock formation?"

@Cathy Dawe van Heerden:

"Carrying paint on a hike shows carefully premeditated intent. This was planned. Along with his already published apology, I wish to see a video of him working hard at removing it, he needs to do it, not someone else. Some community service as punishment as well would be good."

@Matthew Guerreiro:

"If only it was in a cave. It could be studied in 40 000 years."

Other Briefly News stories on rule-breaking in nature

SANParks launched an investigation in June 2026 after video evidence showed an open safari vehicle allegedly driving off a designated road along the S25 route during a lion sighting and influencing the pride's movement.

South Africans called for a lifetime park ban in April 2026 after a viral Wildest Kruger Sightings video showed a tourist flipping off and swearing at a ranger over a R2,500 fine for exiting his vehicle to spot lions.

video showed a tourist flipping off and swearing at a ranger over a R2,500 fine for exiting his vehicle to spot lions. A viral TikTok video posted by @luiperdsafaris in August 2026 sparked widespread outrage and cautionary stories after capturing tourists flouting safety rules inside Kruger National Park near Hazyview.

Source: Briefly News