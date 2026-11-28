A UK travel creator shared a reel from Cape Town after walking the scenic Bantry Bay to Camps Bay coastal route

He ranked the Cape Town walk above Sydney's famous Bondi to Coogee trail and said the city instantly lifts his mood

South Africans flooded the comments to celebrate their city, while others urged him to explore Hermanus and the Garden Route

A UK tourist named Cape Town the best city in the world while showing its iconic landmarks. Image: Kieran Brown Travel

Source: Facebook

A breathtaking coastal walk was all it took to convince one British travel creator that Cape Town stands above every other city on earth. Kieran Brown, who documents his travels on Facebook under the name Kieran Brown Travel, posted a reel filmed along the route between Bantry Bay and Camps Bay on 24 October 2026. In it, he made his case clearly: Cape Town is, in his view, the best city in the world.

What made the walk so special

Walking the route, Brown pointed out some of the Mother City's most recognisable landmarks, including the Twelve Apostles mountain range, Table Mountain, Lion's Head, and the stretch of Camps Bay Beach below. He described the coastal path as one of the most visually stunning walks anywhere on the planet and went a step further, ranking it above Sydney's well-known Bondi to Coogee coastal walk. He added that simply being in Cape Town puts him in a good mood.

Watch Kieran's Facebook reel below:

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Cape Town locals and fans respond

The video drew a wave of pride from people who call the Mother City home, as well as some friendly debate from those keen to put other parts of South Africa on the map.

@Louwina Camille:

"Welcome, come to Hermanus. Walk the cliff path, come see the whales."

@Marion Forster:

"And we get to call Cape Town home."

@Amaan Dollie:

"It's very, very hard to beat Cape Town, plus it has every imaginable face on the planet. That feeling of familiarity makes it extra special 🎉."

@Siyakubonga Ndaleni:

"Nothing compares to it; not crowded, just pristine."

@Sonja Jauk:

"Not to mention the people. Our people are always happy, friendly, and the vibes are out of this world. Love and miss my country 🇿🇦🫡."

@Ebrahim Mountain:

"That's not Cape Town. It's a tiny part of it."

Other articles about Cape Town

British travel creator Kieran Brown toured a R209,000-a-month five-bedroom Bantry Bay villa with a pool, jacuzzi, and daily housekeeping, sparking debate between foreign viewers and South Africans over affordability.

UK travel creator Okay Kara Travels recommended Sea Point while warning tourists away from the Cape Town CBD, prompting commenters to argue that her list was too limited and overlooked other spots.

After visiting a Cape Town township, a tourist posted a viral video calling out the stark racial and economic divides behind the city's scenic reputation, sparking an online debate.

Source: Briefly News