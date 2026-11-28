JC Stevens, Daniël Stevens' brother, faced reporters outside court on 27 November, struggling to contain his emotions as legal proceedings got underway

25-year-old Daniël Stevens was killed in a street brawl, and the accused started their bail application

JC described his brother as a warm-hearted person whose desire to help others may have led to his death

Outside a courthouse on 27 November, a grieving brother tried to hold himself together long enough to speak to the media. JC Stevens, brother of the late Daniël Stevens, addressed reporters in a brief but emotional interview filmed by Humansdorp News Network.

Daniël Stevens' brother JC spoke at the bail hearing for the accused. Image: Daniël Stevens / Facebook

Source: Facebook

He described the morning as one of mixed feelings, saying he had felt more emotion on the way to court than standing outside it. JC confirmed that the family intended to stay for the entire bail application and that they were hoping the state would oppose bail. He said relatives had made the journey from across South Africa to be present and to support one another through the proceedings.

When asked about Daniël Stevens, JC did not hold back:

"Daniël was an incredible human being with a warm heart and a desire to help people. For many reasons, that's probably why we are here today, because he wanted to live."

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He declined to say much about how his parents were coping, saying only that both his father and mother were going through a great deal. Watch JC Stevens speak outside the courthouse in the video below.

South Africans mourn Daniël Stevens

The video by Humansdorp News Network drew strong reactions from people following the case:

Danny Gunn:

"It was reckless, not murder. Big difference for those wanting them to be tried for murder."

Susna Van Rooyen:

"The 20+ people looking. Why did you not stand together and jump in to help?"

Kim Johnson added:

"My heart goes out to this family as well as his friends. Helping others in times of need should never end like that. May his soul rest in peace."

Other Briefly News stories about Daniël Stevens

Grieving father John Stevens moved South Africans on Facebook on 27 November 2026 by sharing a photo from a happier summer day in Bluewater Bay, Port Elizabeth, with his late son Daniël

Three adult suspects in Daniël Stevens' murder case remained in custody on 27 November 2026 after their bail hearing was postponed.

True-crime content creator Carri-Ann Bloom sparked outrage and fundraising support on 25 November 2026 after sharing viral video details of the 4-on-1 assault outside a Jeffreys Bay establishment.

Source: Briefly News