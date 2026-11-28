A video of Helen Zille rewriting her nameplate in a municipal council chamber went viral on TikTok on 27 November 2026

Onlookers filming the moment were visibly amused, with one insisting what she was doing was against the rules

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes after a man discovered that Helen Zille may not be her full legal name

Something unexpected unfolded in a municipal council chamber on 27 November 2026, and someone in the room made sure to film every second of it. A video captured Helen Zille, the prominent Democratic Alliance figure, calmly scratching out her name on her paper nameplate at her desk and rewriting it.

Helen Zille changing her nameplate amuses South Africa. Image: @helenzille26

Source: Instagram

The clip was posted to TikTok by user @newsnexussa and quickly spread across the platform. Hele's move left South Africans both confused and deeply entertained.

The person behind the camera could barely contain themselves. "She's scratching her name out. That's illegal. That's illegal. Well, not illegal. It's against the rules," they said, before turning philosophical: "Why don't you like your name? I don't understand." Watch her fixing her name below:

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A creator @luthandomaphanga6 reacted with on-screen text reading "Kanti Helen Zille yi stage name," accompanied by laughing emojis, suggesting that the name most South Africans know her by might not be her full legal name at all. Zille's full name is Ottaline Helen Maree, with Zille being her maiden surname and Helen her second name rather than her first. The same pattern, they pointed out, applies to other public figures: President Cyril Ramaphosa's first name is Matamela, though he has always gone by Cyril. Watch the clip that got everyone talking:

SA reacts to Gogo Otta

South Africans were not short on opinions in the comments section of @newsnexussa's TikTok:

@Mzwomkhulu Soyengwase:

"Probably wanted to name herself Godzilla, washawa ama Copyright"

@Faffie:

"Alter ego 😭😭"

@Dini:

"Otta Helen Maree ngathi yiCharacter kuGame of Thrones 😭😭"

@SAPSArchives:

"Zille= Maiden Name Maree= Marriage Name or whatever Helen= Second Name Otta= First name"

@YourChampagneCoast:

"It's fitting, uya perform'a loya mama😭"

@Thandukwazi Mkhabela:

"Uya perform 😭"

Other Briefly News stories on the fatal Jeffreys Bay assault

Grieving father John Stevens moved South Africans on Facebook on 27 November 2026, prompting a community call for supporters to attend the upcoming court hearing in numbers.

Three adult suspects in Daniël Stevens' murder case remained in custody on 27 November 2026 after their bail hearing ended without a decision.

True-crime content creator Carri-Ann Bloom sparked outrage and fundraising support on 25 November 2026 after sharing viral video details of the 4-on-1 assault outside a Jeffreys Bay establishment.

Source: Briefly News