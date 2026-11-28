President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed ambitions to grow South Africa's AI fund well beyond its initial target

A tech entrepreneur stepped forward with a R25 million pledge, with government set to match contributions

A dedicated team in The Presidency was given 90 days to deliver a national AI action plan

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Cyril Ramaphosa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

South Africa's AI ambitions just got a lot bigger. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the country's planned artificial intelligence fund could swell to R1 billion by drawing in private investors, venture capital firms, development finance institutions, and global lenders including the World Bank.

Ramaphosa made the remarks at Sygnia's 20th anniversary dinner in Cape Town, shortly after returning from a fact-finding visit to Silicon Valley. The occasion gave him a platform to lay out how he sees South Africa positioning itself in the global AI race.

From R100m to R1bn

The fund was initially conceived as a R100 million venture capital vehicle, paired with a credit guarantee fund, to help local AI startups access computing power and scale their operations. But Ramaphosa indicated that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana had flagged the possibility of reaching R1 billion once World Bank support and private-sector capital are factored in.

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The Industrial Development Corporation has been named as a capital provider, while the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency is also cited in plans to attract early-stage venture investment.

One concrete commitment has already emerged. Tech entrepreneur Andile Ngcaba, co-founder and executive chair of Convergence Partners and Solcon Capital, pledged R25 million towards the fund along with support for research. The government indicated it would match contributions made by private backers.

The 90-day action plan

Beyond the fund itself, a dedicated team inside The Presidency has been tasked with producing a full national AI action plan within 90 days. The plan is organised around four priorities: using AI to improve public services, building the country's AI infrastructure, developing local skills and capabilities, and managing cybersecurity risks.

For now, the fund remains a proposal under development. Key details, including who will manage the fund, what the eligibility criteria will be, and when disbursements could begin, have not yet been finalised.

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Source: Briefly News