Ramaphosa Wants South Africa’s AI Fund to Grow From R100 Million to R1 Billion
- President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed ambitions to grow South Africa's AI fund well beyond its initial target
- A tech entrepreneur stepped forward with a R25 million pledge, with government set to match contributions
- A dedicated team in The Presidency was given 90 days to deliver a national AI action plan
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South Africa's AI ambitions just got a lot bigger. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the country's planned artificial intelligence fund could swell to R1 billion by drawing in private investors, venture capital firms, development finance institutions, and global lenders including the World Bank.
Ramaphosa made the remarks at Sygnia's 20th anniversary dinner in Cape Town, shortly after returning from a fact-finding visit to Silicon Valley. The occasion gave him a platform to lay out how he sees South Africa positioning itself in the global AI race.
From R100m to R1bn
The fund was initially conceived as a R100 million venture capital vehicle, paired with a credit guarantee fund, to help local AI startups access computing power and scale their operations. But Ramaphosa indicated that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana had flagged the possibility of reaching R1 billion once World Bank support and private-sector capital are factored in.
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The Industrial Development Corporation has been named as a capital provider, while the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency is also cited in plans to attract early-stage venture investment.
One concrete commitment has already emerged. Tech entrepreneur Andile Ngcaba, co-founder and executive chair of Convergence Partners and Solcon Capital, pledged R25 million towards the fund along with support for research. The government indicated it would match contributions made by private backers.
The 90-day action plan
Beyond the fund itself, a dedicated team inside The Presidency has been tasked with producing a full national AI action plan within 90 days. The plan is organised around four priorities: using AI to improve public services, building the country's AI infrastructure, developing local skills and capabilities, and managing cybersecurity risks.
For now, the fund remains a proposal under development. Key details, including who will manage the fund, what the eligibility criteria will be, and when disbursements could begin, have not yet been finalised.
More on Cyril Ramaphosa
- Briefly News recently reported on Ramaphosa praising the GNU while talking up South Africa during a visit to the USA.
- Ramaphosa had a message for AfriForum and Solidarity after their visit to the United States.
- Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki gave his view of Ramaphosa's time as ANC president, and South Africans had their say.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za