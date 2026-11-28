A Bryanston resident pushed back after his complex's body corporate banned delivery motorbikes, citing drug trafficking concerns

His pregnant wife was left to collect groceries outside the complex at night while he was not home

Chris Wilson's passionate Facebook post about classism and hardworking delivery drivers struck a nerve with South Africans

A body corporate's decision to ban food delivery motorbikes from a Bryanston complex left one resident so frustrated that he took to Facebook with a post that quickly resonated far beyond his suburban gates.

A Bryanston man stands up for Checkers Sixty60 drivers. Image: Jnnault

Source: UGC

Chris Wilson shared his account of events on 26 November, describing how a routine Checkers Sixty60 order turned into a confrontation with his complex's trustees. When a delivery arrived, security turned the driver away at the gate. Wilson called the managing agent and was told the trustees believed delivery drivers were smuggling drugs into the complex. He was not convinced:

"I would be rather impressed if he managed to leave Checkers Nicolway, make a quick detour via Nicaragua, collect several kilograms of Colombian marching powder and still deliver my butter chicken while it was warm."

Beyond the absurdity of the drug trafficking theory, Wilson had a more immediate concern. His wife was pregnant, and the ban meant she had to leave the security of their complex, walk roughly 300 metres and carry groceries up a flight of stairs on her own. He also raised the safety issue of her standing outside the complex alone at night to collect food after a long day at work.

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Wilson acknowledged he has a short temper and has historically avoided body corporate meetings, something the trustees had reminded him of when he raised objections. This time, though, he pushed back hard enough that the ban was eventually reversed.

Delivery drivers face classism

What bothered Wilson most was not the inconvenience but the assumption behind the ban: that an entire group of workers could be treated as suspects based on their job and the vehicle they rode.

He wrote about his experience selling internet connectivity across wealthy Johannesburg suburbs and low-income townships, describing some of the most honest and hardworking people he had ever met living in the latter. Chris wrote:

"Yes, there are gangs, drugs and violence in some of these communities. There are also thousands of decent people working incredibly hard to provide for their families. Two things can be true at the same time."

Wilson ended his post with a quieter note, imagining a delivery driver slipping a R50 tip into his daughter's school uniform pocket:

"And if that little girl smiles, and her dad smiles knowing he could give her something nice that day, then hey, that's a South Africa I'm proud to be part of."

Read the original post that got Bryanston talking here:

South Africans weigh in

Readers flooded Wilson's post with support:

@Dino Lloyd:

"Valid crashout, well done!"

@Deon Brink:

"What a read! Incredible! Well done 👊🏼"

@Francois Quantum Smit:

"Hahhaha. Okay this is the best Facebook post of the year. Tip of the Hat Chris."

@Gavin Pelser:

"You're funny...🤣 Lovely writing Chief... Resonates well."

@Ken Pletschke:

"Chris, the way you hit the nail on the head be so true. Excellent read and a great laugh. Well done Champ 🏆"

@Jordan Selmon Butler:

"Best read in ages"

@Tracey Clark:

"Chris you certainly keep me entertained in the complex. Well done.🤣"

Other Briefly News stories about Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers

TikTok creator @eliel_banza inspired South Africans in May 2026 with a day-in-the-life vlog documenting his routine from waking up and praying for safe travels to delivering groceries for Checkers Sixty60 alongside an encouraging message about perseverance.

Young South African boy Livan warmed hearts on Instagram in November 2026 after giving Checkers Sixty60 driver Victor some of his birthday treats.

Suburban CCTV footage shared on X in November 2026 sparked calls for Checkers Sixty60 to assist its rider after a white Mercedes-Benz rolled through a T-junction stop sign and collided with the delivery motorcyclist.

Source: Briefly News