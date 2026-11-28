Brighton Beach lifeguard Mnqobi Nxumalo paddled through rough surf to rescue a dog that had been swept out to sea

The Durban SPCA invited Nxumalo and his fellow lifeguards for a special visit to recognise his bravery

The SPCA presented Nxumalo with a Certificate of Outstanding Heroism in front of his teammates and their staff

Brighton Beach lifeguard Mnqobi Nxumalo and his fellow Brighton Beach lifeguards, along with the Durban SPCA. Images: spcadbn/Facebook

Source: Facebook

When a dog got swept out to sea at Brighton Beach while chasing a stick, lifeguard Mnqobi Nxumalo did not hesitate. He grabbed his rescue board, paddled through strong waves and hauled the animal back to shore over his shoulders, to the applause of onlookers watching from the beach.

The rescue, which happened earlier this month, spread widely online and earned Nxumalo the nickname the "Brighton Beach Hero."

Durban SPCA honours Nxumalo's bravery

This week, the Durban SPCA went a step further than online praise. The organisation invited Nxumalo and his fellow Brighton Beach lifeguards for an in-person visit, where they presented him with a Certificate of Outstanding Heroism in front of his teammates and SPCA staff.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The SPCA praised his bravery, compassion and courage, thanking him for stepping up to protect a helpless animal. Their message was clear: every life matters, whether human or not.

Nxumalo is also a coach at the Lamontville swimming academy, and members of his community in Lamontville have been among the loudest voices celebrating him since the rescue went viral.

See the Facebook post below:

South Africans react to the recognition

South Africans were moved by the recognition and shared their feelings on the SPCA Facebook page:

@Moses Pillay:

"SPCA. Probably name a kennel after him."

@Anne Whitaker:

"Thank you for giving him the recognition he deserves."

@Jacqueline Malgas:

"Our very own Lamontville Hero 🙌"

@Bhunu Zulu:

"Coach Mnqobi 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻We are so proud as Lamontville swimming academy 👏🏻👏🏻"

@Shehnaaz Gabru:

"Mnqobi, may you be blessed in this life and the hereafter for your amazing kindness 🥰"

@Mari Du Toit:

"Bless you and thank you, Mnqobi, for your selfless act of kindness. You're amazing. ❤️👏"

@Bee Kay:

"It had such a beautiful ending, thank you Mnqobi for your selflessness 👏👏❤️❤️"

@Bianca Bailey Kok:

"Love this, my colleague, we're proud of you ❤️💯"

@Trish van Tilburg:

"He is a hero."

@Karen Nilius Kelly:

"Mnqobi, you are my hero, thank you ❤️"

@Desiree Coetzer:

"He is truly a beautiful soul. May you be blessed abundantly, Mnqobi 🦋"

@Samantha Frances Stewart:

"How wonderful 💙💙"

@Linda Marais:

"So grateful for you! People doing service like this are our everyday heroes. Well-deserved accolade."

More on South African achievers

Source: Briefly News