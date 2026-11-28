A 25-year-old Durban mother secretly reached out for help after allegedly being confined to her in-laws' home in a remote village near Lahore

The woman claimed her husband separated her from their two young children, aged three and five, before abandoning the family

Reaction Unit South Africa stepped in after she shared her passport and live location to prove her situation was real

A 25-year-old Durban mother is desperately trying to get home. What she believed was a family holiday to Pakistan turned into a nightmare.

A South African woman was stranded in Pakistan after her marriage breakdown. Image: Charday Penn

Source: UGC

The woman, whose identity is being protected for her safety, told Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) that her husband handed their two children, aged three and five, to his parents and then left the family behind. She was left in a remote village near Lahore, allegedly forced to perform domestic work, physically abused and threatened with an honour killing.

With her SIM card removed and her movements restricted, she reached out to Rusa managing director Prem Balram through social media whenever she could get hold of her phone. Balram said the organisation initially thought the messages might be a scam. That changed when she sent through her South African passport and shared her live location. By that point, it was clear she was in serious trouble.

She reportedly sent eight emails to the South African Embassy asking for help. None were answered. The Witness newspaper then brought the case to the attention of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (DIRCO), which confirmed it was looking into the matter.

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Rusa met with the Pakistani Association of South Africa (PASA) to share information that could help locate and assist the woman. Balram said he handed over her contact details, images and location during the meeting, adding that protecting her safety before any rescue attempt was the priority.

According to The Witness, PASA vice-chairperson Syed Shuja Ali Abid confirmed the association had already been active on the case. "Our team has established contacts in Pakistan and has also been in communication with the Pakistani Embassy," he said, assuring that the matter was being taken seriously.

Pakistani journalist and gender rights activist Yumna Zahid Ali described the situation as deeply alarming. "If the allegations are established and true, then we are looking at a serious violation of fundamental human rights, involving alleged unlawful confinement, physical abuse, forced domestic labour, threats to life and the separation of a mother from her two young children," she said.

A South African woman allegedly stranded in Pakistan sparks concern. Image: Ali Day / Pexels

Source: UGC

Ali urged that the woman's safety, access to legal help and diplomatic intervention be treated as immediate priorities. She also cautioned against using cases like this to stereotype an entire country or culture, noting that violence against women was a global issue requiring a collective response. The whereabouts of the mother and her children are being withheld to keep them safe.

Mzansi discusses SA woman in Durban

South Africans reacted to the story on Facebook:

Sohail Gani:

"So is she held captive or does she want to run away from her in-laws? There's a massive difference."

Sumaya Naidoo:

"We've been warning South African women about these situations for years, but some choose to ignore the warnings."

Samke Samkelisiwe added:

"I don't know if others could learn from this."

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Source: Briefly News