An independent journalist gave a detailed live update on the bail application for four accused persons in a high-profile murder case in Humansdorp

All four applicants, including two 19-year-olds and a 21-year-old, submitted affidavits in which they denied acting with common purpose to kill

The bail outcome has been postponed, with the magistrate set to deliver a decision the following Friday

A bail hearing in a murder case gripping South Africa ended without a verdict, leaving four accused persons in custody for another week as a regional court in Humansdorp worked through a mountain of affidavits.

An independent journalist, Cat White, shared details about the accused in the fatal assault on Daniël Stevens. Image: Daniël Stevens / Cat White Media. Facebook

Source: UGC

Journalist Cat White, reporting for Cat White Media, went live on Facebook on 27 November to walk her viewers through what unfolded inside the courtroom in the case of the state versus Damien Leroux, Jaden Pitesher, Bernard Haynes, and a fourth accused who is a minor. The bail outcome will be announced on the following Friday.

The case involves charges of murder with common purpose, which the state argued fall under Schedule 6, the highest level of offence in South Africa. Under Schedule 6, an accused must demonstrate not only that it is in the interest of justice to be released, but that exceptional circumstances exist. The defence did not contest the schedule level for purposes of the bail application, though Cat White noted that the schedule could be revised once more evidence emerges. The state warned that the accused may face life in prison.

Each of the four applicants submitted affidavits. Damien Leroux, 19, described himself as a rugby player earning around R1,200 per game for the Eastern Province rugby team, with plans to begin teacher training in January 2027. He stated he went to the venue with separate friends, became aware that someone had reportedly been touching a female patron inappropriately, went outside, and ended up in a confrontation that turned physical. He maintained he did not intend to cause the deceased's death and did not strike the man after he fell. His attorney contacted police on Tuesday to arrange a voluntary surrender, and he said officers told her they were not yet ready to proceed with an arrest.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Jaden Pitesher, also 19 and fresh out of matric, said he had been due to start his first job in St Francis Bay on 23 November but held back for fear that police would think he was avoiding arrest if they could not find him at home. Like Leroux, he denied going to the venue with the co-accused and said a verbal confrontation broke out in which the deceased made threats. He acknowledged throwing a punch but said he never intended to cause the man's death.

Bernard Haynes, 21, had been working as a farm manager for four months, earning around R10,000 a month. He stated in his affidavit that he had no prior convictions, no protection orders against him, and would comply with any bail conditions. The court noted that he holds a passport, a factor considered when assessing flight risk. Cat White was careful to remind viewers throughout her update that a minor is among the accused, and that publishing or sharing that person's name is prohibited by law. Watch Cat White's full live court update below:

Viewers praise Cat White's court coverage

Followers responded warmly to the detailed and careful reporting on Cat White Media's Facebook page:

@Linda Kruger:

"Brilliant reporting. Thank you so much for this."

@Lynne Potter-Farr:

"It's always sorry after the act but does not help the deceased 😔 and their family. Thank you, Cat appreciate, know you give true and fair summary 👍"

@Sarah Symonds Gild:

"Thank you for your factual reporting and integrity 🙏🏻"

@Linda Van Vuuren Rautenbach:

"Thank you for keeping us updated. Your reporting is spot on and gives us much more clear info than any other media I have read."

@Xanthe Ferreira:

"Love your work! Thank you for keeping us informed."

@Duane Calitz:

"You're doing a great job."

Other Briefly News stories about fatal Jeffreys Bay assault

Grieving brother JC Stevens spoke outside court on 27 November 2026 in an emotional interview filmed by Humansdorp News Network, in an effort to oppose bail.

True-crime content creator Carri-Ann Bloom spotlighted fundraising support for Daniël Stevens on 25 November 2026 after sharing viral video details of the 4-on-1 assault outside a Jeffreys Bay establishment.

Three adult suspects in Daniël Stevens' murder case remained in custody on 27 November 2026 after their bail hearing ended without a decision amid a dispute in court.

Source: Briefly News