Ireland overtook South Africa at the top of the World Rugby rankings after a commanding win over Australia on Friday

The Springboks held the No. 1 spot after losing to Ireland in Dublin, but that stay at the summit has now ended

Rassie Erasmus' side still have a chance to finish 2026 as the world's top-ranked team in Sunday's Nations Championship final

The Springboks team. Images: Tyler Miller / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's grip on the World Rugby No. 1 ranking has slipped, but Rassie Erasmus' Springboks have one last shot to take it back before the year is out.

Ireland climbed to the top of the rankings on Friday, 27 November, after beating Australia 38–14 in the Nations Championship. The win earned Ireland 0.45 rating points, pushing their total to 90.43 and edging them just ahead of South Africa, who now sit on 90.25.

The Springboks had managed to hold onto top spot even after losing 20–17 to Ireland in Dublin earlier in the week. That reprieve, though, did not last long.

Can the Springboks reclaim the No. 1 spot?

South Africa can still finish 2026 as the world's best-ranked side. All they need to do is beat France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday. A victory would be enough to restore them to the summit.

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But the stakes cut both ways. If France win, they would leap above both Ireland and South Africa in the rankings. France currently sit third on 89.51 points, and a win over the Springboks in the final could leave South Africa as low as third by the end of the weekend.

England also in the mix

The rankings picture is unusually open heading into the final round of matches. England, ranked fourth on 89.04 points, could actually end 2026 as the No. 1 side themselves. If they beat fifth-ranked New Zealand, who sit on 88.60 points, by more than 15 points, England would climb to 90.48 and finish top of the pile. They recently defeated the All Blacks 37–12, so the form is there.

Elsewhere in the standings, Italy's 23–21 win over Fiji on Friday moved the Azzurri up one place to 11th on 76.39 points, edging past Japan on 75.25. Fiji, who lost 1.36 rating points in that defeat, slipped slightly within the top 10. Australia dropped to seventh on 82.51 points following their heavy loss to Ireland, while Argentina remained in eighth place on 81.63 points.

For South Africa, the moment of truth arrives on Sunday at Twickenham. Win, and they head into the off-season as world champions and world number ones. Lose, and the year ends on a far more complicated note.

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SA weighs in

@Tunino Haskell stated:

"The question is “how long will it last”."

@Danie Louw shared:

"It's okay. We are still World Cup Champions, and you haven't even reached a final."

@Mike Cambier stated:

"The All Blacks did the same ( for a few hours anyway)."

More on the Springboks and the Nations Championship final

Briefly News recently reported on two former Springboks stars who want Rassie Erasmus to make key changes before the France clash.

recently reported on two former Springboks stars who want Rassie Erasmus to make key changes before the France clash. Frans Steyn made an intriguing claim about Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks' attacking plans ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Rassie Erasmus has reshuffled the Springbok loose forward pack for the final after one player pulled out.

Source: Briefly News