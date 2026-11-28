A branch manager stepped forward with a generous offer after following Sizwe Doncabe's recovery story

The Westville pit bull attack survivor was left with serious injuries and a disputed account of what happened

A public fundraising campaign for Doncabe had already crossed a significant milestone by late November

A cellphone company branch manager made an unexpected move to support Sizwe Doncabe, the man mauled by three pit bulls in Westville. Cellucity offered him a connectivity package so he could stay in touch with the people he needed most.

Westville pit bull attack victim, Sizwe Doncabe, gets donation from company. Image: @affair_africa

Source: Twitter

Doncabe, a 44-year-old waste picker from Umzumbe, was attacked by the dogs on Koningkramer Avenue in Westville at around 7 am on 18 November. He had been collecting recyclable materials when the animals set upon him, leaving him with serious injuries. A passing motorist captured the attack on video, showing the dogs on Doncabe while their owner tried to pull them back.

The dog owner, identified in media reports as Carmen Alexander, claimed Doncabe had entered her property. She filed counter-charges of common assault and trespassing. Doncabe has firmly disputed this, saying he was on a public road when the attack happened. Police are investigating.

Jarred van Reenen, branch manager at Cellucity's Pavilion branch, reached out after keeping up with news of Doncabe's situation and the fundraising efforts on his behalf. Van Reenen arranged a Samsung A27 cellphone, a Vodacom SIM card and 1GB of monthly data for 12 months for the survivor. He said:

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"I have been following Sizwe's story and your fundraising; well done, a very honourable task to undertake. We hope that this will assist him with staying connected to his family and his legal team."

Van Reenen also offered to assist with setting up the device, saying the handover would depend on whether Doncabe was well enough to receive it at the time.

Public fundraising surpasses R100,000

Since the attack, public support for Doncabe has grown steadily. A BackaBuddy campaign launched to cover his medical costs and support his recovery had raised more than R138,000 by 27 November.

Read more about the story and the community response here:

South Africans who followed the story shared their views on the IOL Facebook post:

Saj Sewpal:

"#Justice for Sizwe, Victim of pit attack. Thank God he lived to tell of his ordeal. Thank you to all who stood by Sizwe, the gifts, money, and don't forget witnesses that went forward. God bless you all."

Sandy Redman Stanford-Smith:

"Thank you, Jarryd. Giving him a cellphone is a very kind gesture."

Alvin Andrews:

"Heartwarming to hear he is receiving the assistance he deserves, and all this while the homeowner remains silent on any help they can afford to give Sizwe!!😮"

Other Briefly News stories on the Westville pit bull attack

Hospitalised Westville pit bull attack victim Sizwe Doncabe rejected the dog owners' trespassing and assault claims from his Durban hospital bed on 26 November 2026.

A BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign launched by paramedic Kyle van Reenen for hospitalised Westville scrap collector Sizwe Doncabe raised over R111,000.

TikTok creator @biancasays3 sparked widespread outrage on 25 November 2026 after unpacking witness accounts, police-held dashcam footage, and reports of two prior neighbour-dog attacks that contradicted owner Carmen Alexander's claim that Sizwe Doncabe entered her yard before her three pit bulls mauled him.

Source: Briefly News