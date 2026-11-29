Three of the four accused in the Daniël Stevens murder case admitted in sworn statements to striking him outside a Jeffreys Bay café

All four denied acting with common purpose or intending to cause Stevens' death, with one accused claiming he tried to intervene

The bail hearing was postponed to 4 December 2026 as a legal dispute over which bail schedule applies remained unresolved

Three of four young men charged with the murder of 25-year-old Daniël Stevens each admitted to striking him during a confrontation outside a Jeffreys Bay venue. All four accused denied they had intended to kill him or acted together with a shared purpose.

The three men accused of killing Daniël Stevens shared their account of the fight that turned fatal. Image: Daniël Stevens / Facebook / Christian Wasserfallen

Source: UGC

Presiding Magistrate Deidre Dickson read the affidavits in the Humansdorp Regional Court on Friday, 27 November 2026. Stevens died on Monday, 23 November, from severe head injuries he sustained during the weekend altercation outside Je'Vista Social Café on Diaz Road.

Damian le Roux, 19, admitted to throwing one punch at Stevens. He claimed he had gone outside after hearing that someone was allegedly touching female patrons inappropriately and found Stevens arguing with the 16-year-old co-accused. Le Roux alleged that Stevens swore at and threatened him before he struck him. He denied hitting Stevens after he fell and said he had no intention of causing his death. Le Roux also told the court he plays rugby for the Eastern Province team and planned to begin studying towards a teaching qualification in January 2027.

Jayden Pieterse, 19, admitted to both punching Stevens once and pushing him with both hands. He said he stepped outside because he was unsure what was happening and claimed Stevens had threatened him first. He denied foreseeing that his actions could lead to anyone's death. Pieterse had recently completed matric and was due to start a new job in St Francis Bay on 23 November.

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Bernard Heyns, 21, denied striking Stevens at all. He told the court he had gone to the venue to watch rugby and followed the group outside because he feared the situation would turn violent. He claimed he attempted to stop the fight and even lifted Stevens off the ground.

A 16-year-old minor, whose identity is protected under Section 154(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act, submitted a separate affidavit. He stated that he had argued with someone inside the venue over an alleged threatening gesture and followed that person outside. He admitted punching Stevens once after Stevens allegedly grabbed him, and later pushing him with both hands before walking away. Read the full court update that sparked widespread debate online:

Legal dispute delays bail ruling

All four accused will remain in custody until 4 December 2026, when the State is expected to present its reply. Stevens was laid to rest at the Uitenhage Baptist Church on Saturday, 28 November 2026. South Africans responded with anger and disbelief in the comments on Elayna Shawné Cloete's Facebook post:

@Candice-Leigh Hunter said:

"Interesting to claim that Daniel threatened them and he isn't here to defend himself."

@Rosy Zamarco Naude:

"Yes, of course they will all say that the deceased did something wrong because he is no longer here to defend himself. There is a lot of evidence on social media that will prove them all wrong."

Other Briefly News stories on the fatal Jeffreys Bay assault

True-crime content creator Carri-Ann Bloom sparked outrage and fundraising support on 25 November 2026 after sharing viral video details of the 4-on-1 assault outside a Jeffreys Bay establishment.

Calls for justice intensified on 28 November 2026 following a moving TikTok tribute by @carmalita.engelbr6 and courtroom updates confirming that four suspects aged 16 to 21 were remanded in custody until 4 December 2026 on Schedule 6 murder charges after Stevens was declared brain dead and laid to rest in Uitenhage.

Independent journalist Cat White shared a live courtroom breakdown on Facebook on 27 November 2026 detailing the livelihoods of the four accused in Daniël Stevens' murder.

Source: Briefly News