A South African content creator shared her budget-friendly routine for tackling dark inner thighs using products from PEP

She revealed an unexpected two-step method that she says has produced a huge change in her skin

Thousands of women flooded the comments section, with many saying their phones were full of screenshots of the post

A simple skincare routine shared on Facebook has struck a nerve with thousands of South African women. Many are searching for an affordable solution to dark inner thighs.

A woman shared her PEP store find for hyperpigmentation, and people shared their thoughts. Image: @matigary

Source: UGC

Life with Agnes, a South African content creator, posted her method on 27 November, writing:

"I've been using this on my dark inner thighs, and honestly, I'm seeing a huge change!"

The routine she shared relies on two affordable products available at PEP stores. The first is a bath glove priced at R17.99, and the second is a Bramley Shea Butter Exfoliating Body Scrub in a 250ml size. Agnes uses the glove to scrub the skin, then follows up with a homemade mixture.

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In a comment on her own post, she added: "After scrubbing, I apply a mixture of Vaseline and marula oil, and honestly, it's been working really well for me."

The combination targets hyperpigmentation, a common skin condition where patches of skin become darker than the surrounding area. According to Harvard Health, hyperpigmentation occurs when the skin produces excess melanin and can affect any skin tone. It commonly appears on the inner thighs and knees due to friction and pressure on those areas. See her original post here:

Women react to the affordable skin tip

The post resonated deeply, particularly because the products involved are within reach for most shoppers. The comments section filled up fast, with many women admitting they had saved the post before they even finished reading it:

@Life with Agnes:

"After scrubbing, I apply a mixture of Vaseline and marula oil, and honestly, it's been working really well for me."

@Marvel Squish Lucky:

"Let me screenshot this and forget it forever😭😭💔🙌😂"

@Thandiswa Sing:

"To my black girlies! Hyperpigmentation in your thighs is something that you shouldn't worry yourself about! Hyperpigmentation happens on your knees too. You can use this to exfoliate to remove dead skin, but don't worry yourself about ikiwi!"

@Leon Moono Namugala:

"Now I don't know what I should delete and should keep because my phone is full of screenshots of different lotions."

@Bardi Chilli:

"Do I see results after 25 days? December weh 💃💃"

Other Briefly News stories about skin-tone hyperpigmentation skincare

Content creator @Radivascosmetics sparked widespread concern and discussions on beauty standards in March 2025 after sharing a Facebook clip of her dramatic skin transformation.

Beauty creator @skin_carebyshade ignited online debate in February 2025 after showing how a R350 Korean Centella Asiatica serum faded dark hyperpigmentation around her traditional Yoruba tribal marks within days without removing the cultural markings themselves.

TikTok creator @mourenmathopa19 drew widespread gratitude from South Africans in February 2024 after sharing how a pharmacist-recommended sulphur powder hack successfully cleared her tinea versicolor skin condition and restored her confidence.

Source: Briefly News