A snake catcher shared footage of six puff adders found on a single tree branch, all caught within one week

The video shocked many viewers who had no idea puff adders were capable of climbing trees

The catcher warned that the season was starting strongly and urged the public to stay alert

Six puff adders sitting together on a single tree branch stopped South Africans in their tracks this week. Snake safety account Slangboere posted the video on Facebook on 28 November. It was filmed in what appeared to be a residential garden with the ocean visible in the background. The footage showed six puff adders coiled together on a tree, all caught within a single week of work.

Puff adders spotted in a tree leave South Africans stunned. Image: McDonald Wildlife Photography Inc.

Source: Getty Images

The catcher spoke directly into the camera, explaining that the snakes would all be released the following day. What clearly surprised many viewers was not just the number of snakes but where they were found. "A puff adder is not only on the ground," he said in the clip. "It can very easily climb trees. It is mostly on the ground, but it can climb a tree very easily."

He added that the season had kicked off strongly and urged people to be careful, saying there were quite a few puff adders around. Puff adders are widely known as a ground-dwelling species, which is exactly why the footage left so many viewers unsettled. The idea that one of South Africa's most dangerous snakes could be resting in a tree, out of sight, was not something most people had considered before watching the clip.

The expert in a video by Slangboere made clear this was not a rare quirk but something the public should genuinely keep in mind during the warmer months. He also promised to share a release video once the snakes had been returned to the wild. Watch the footage that left South Africans looking twice at their garden trees:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans react to the puff adder video

Viewers flooded the comments section with their shock:

Shane Cornelius Posthumus:

"Never knew puff adders😮 climbed trees"

Janet Kelly-Viljoen:

"I did not know they climbed trees. I am horrified. Now I am not safe on the ground or if I turn arboreal. 🤣🤷🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️"

Dylan Du Toit:

"Always knew them to be terrestrial - never seen a puff adder in a tree before 👀"

Belinda Vermeulen:

"I never realised puff adders climb trees. Thank you, I learned something."

Other Briefly News stories about venomous snakes in South Africa

Cape Town resident Helga Strydom sparked a lively species debate on Facebook in November 2026 after filming a large dark snake at close range on a rocky cliffside ravine.

Durban reptile rescuer Nick Evans stunned viewers on Instagram in November 2026 after footage shared by the African Snakebite Institute showed him using his bare hands to restrain and microchip-scan a massive black mamba.

Facebook page Slangboere warned South Africans in July 2026 against applying tourniquets to cytotoxic puff adder bites, sharing a photo of severe tissue damage.

Source: Briefly News