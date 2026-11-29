Black Coffee was spotted dancing with Victoria Gonzalez at what appeared to be a gala dinner on 28 November

A TikTok user captured the festive moment, and the clip quickly drew thousands of reactions online

South Africans flooded the comments with divided opinions about the DJ's love life

A video of Black Coffee dancing with Victoria Gonzalez at an indoor gala dinner has gone viral on TikTok, and South Africans have a lot to say about it. The clip was posted by TikTok user @phumi_rams on 28 November.

Black Coffee dances with Victoria Gonzalez on the dance floor. Image: @phumi_rams / TikTok / @victoriagonzalezzg / Instagram

Source: UGC

Shot on a mobile phone in a vertical format, the footage captures the South African DJ in high spirits among guests who were dancing and taking photos. The atmosphere was clearly festive, and Black Coffee appeared relaxed and happy throughout.

The setting appeared to be a formal gala dinner event. In the video, Black Coffee dances alongside Victoria Gonzalez as guests celebrate around them. The clip carries no on-screen text, letting the moment speak for itself. It did not take long for the video by @phumi_rams to attract attention. Watch the moment Black Coffee hits the dance floor with Victoria Gonzalez:

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South Africans react to the clip

The video sparked a wide range of responses, from warm support to pointed remarks about Black Coffee's personal life:

@Boikanyo Kabelo:

"He really loves her, that means she is a very peaceful person"

@Sandra G 💕:

"I love how he loves loud..🥰🙏"

@Nwaai:

"Black Coffee is having a good time with his beauty....❤️"

Other Briefly News stories on DJ Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez's relationship

Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee and his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez impressed South African fans in June 2026 after viral footage showed the pair greeting A-listers at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix afterparty.

Since going public in 2025, Black Coffee and Venezuelan model Victoria Gonzalez have turned their six-year romance into a thriving jet-setting and business partnership despite early scrutiny over their big age gap.

Eagle-eyed fans on X swooned in July 2026 after a brief viral clip shared by @Cebe_Lihle23 revealed that Victoria Gonzalez uses a photo of DJ Black Coffee as her phone lock-screen background.

Source: Briefly News