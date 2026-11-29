A South African content creator stumbled upon a local black-owned streaming platform featuring films by independent filmmakers

The platform, called Storytime Universe, hosts short films that have screened at festivals and costs as little as R30 to subscribe

The creator also revealed his own short film Lozaka is available on the platform, with proceeds going to students facing financial exclusion

A South African man could not keep the discovery to himself. When he found a homegrown streaming platform built for local independent filmmakers, he went straight to TikTok to share it with anyone who would listen.

A man showed a South African streaming platform. Image: @mbuyiselovilakazi / TikTok / Kaboompics / Pexels

Source: UGC

Mbuyiselovilakazi posted the video on 24 November, filming himself in a selfie-style clip at home. He was visibly excited, speaking in a warm and direct tone as he introduced his followers to Storytime Universe, a black-owned and youth-owned streaming platform available for download on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. He said:

"I was so impressed as I logged in, as I signed up. When you go in, you find beautiful short films, mostly by independent filmmakers."

What is Storytime Universe?

The platform hosts short films and feature films from South African independent creators, including titles that have done well on the festival circuit but were previously hard to find in one place. Mbuyiselovilakazi said a subscription starts from around R30, and made it clear that his enthusiasm was entirely his own. "This ain't no paid promo," he said. "I just want you to download this and support local."

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He pointed out that many South Africans subscribe to several international streaming services without having a single local platform in their lineup. His message was straightforward: that needed to change.

Beyond the platform itself, Mbuyiselovilakazi shared some personal news. His short film, *Lozaka*, is now available on Storytime Universe. After spotting it on the platform, he reached out to the team behind it and arranged to have the film listed there officially. The film remains available on YouTube, but he encouraged viewers to watch it on Storytime specifically. Any funds generated from views there will go towards helping students who have been financially excluded from their universities or who are struggling to cover registration fees for tertiary studies. Watch his TikTok video that sparked the conversation:

Viewers applaud Storytime Universe

South Africans in the comments responded with immediate action and enthusiasm:

@Sbusyt:

"I'm within!"

@Bright Qedy:

"On it friend; anything local we support!"

@Just Mongezi

: "Let me go put some money in black hands!!! Love this!!!"

@TK:

"Downloaded, local is lekker."

@❤️‍🔥Khei❤️‍🔥:

"I just went and got mine. Thank you"

@_nyathela:

"Look at the universe… appearing in payday and shi… and because I'm feeling myself, I've subscribed to the basic plan and paid the annual subscription upfront! Thanks for the plug ✨"

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Source: Briefly News