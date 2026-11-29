A woman incarcerated in a South African prison opened up about the emotional toll of life behind bars in a candid interview

She revealed she had not had any physical contact with her blood family in a decade, since receiving her sentence

The video, filmed inside the prison, sparked a wide range of reactions from viewers across South Africa

Something as simple as a hug had become impossible. A woman serving time in a South African prison sat down for a raw, unfiltered interview and said she had not embraced a single member of her family in ten years.

Women in prison share their lives and attract attention. Image: LENblR / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The footage was filmed indoors by Newzroom Afrika inside what appeared to be a prison bathroom or shower area, with towels and soap bottles visible in the background. The clip carried an on-screen caption reading "How is prison treating SA women🔒🇿🇦" and quickly spread across social media after being posted in November.

Speaking directly to a reporter, one of the woman described the relentless grind of daily life inside. She said:

"Every day is the challenge. Because no one day is the same. Every day is a new thing, is a new challenge you have to face."

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She then paused before delivering the moment that stopped viewers in their tracks: "I never hugged. None of my family, blood family, today. And for 10 years, it never got worse. I hugged none of my family." The interview reposted by Gas Reports did not go into the specifics of her case or how much time she still had to serve, but the emotional weight she carried came through clearly.

The setting added to the intimacy of the piece. Shot handheld in a confined space, the interview felt less like a news report and more like a private conversation that viewers were allowed to witness. That tone appeared to be intentional, lending the footage a documentary-style honesty. Watch the interview below:

Viewers debate life behind bars

The clip drew sharply divided responses from South Africans online, with some showing empathy and others taking a harder line.

Fransunette Pretorius wrote:

"We are always so quick to judge people, but if we can one day hear each and everyone's story, and reason for being there as a woman, then I guess we will in some of their cases, take that experience they went through and reflect on our own lives."

Faiza Samuels responded simply:

"You do the crime you must do the time. 😢"

Nolan Bailey added:

"Everybody makes mistakes sometimes, so don't judge this woman, she will come back from jail and start a new life."

Langa Muthwa offered a different perspective:

"Ya'll have to see prisons in other African countries ya'll are in the hotel."

Shirine S Belkhell appeared to know the woman personally, writing:

"My Friend Aida ♥️♥️ she is speaking the truth... Beautiful heart...and very good with her hands...sews beautiful with the hand 👌"

Other Briefly News stories on viral South African female prison clips

A TikTok clip shared by @indetailandbeyond in April 2025 showed inmates at Sun City women's prison speaking openly about convictions ranging from fraud to murder and kidnapping, yet still prompted South African men to joke online about wanting to visit and pay lobola.

TikToker @londiwenkosazana drew both male admirers and widespread questions over prison cellphone access in February 2025 after posting a video of herself dancing inside Westville Prison.

TikToker Londiwe Nkosazana Zondo sparked fierce debate in August 2026 over whether South African correctional facilities have lost their deterrent effect after posting a viral video of herself performing a confident "phara walk" in an inmate uniform inside Westville Prison.

Source: Briefly News