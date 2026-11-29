Well-known South African game rancher Wiaan van der Linde was admitted to the ICU after a frightening accident during a game capture operation on Tuesday

The Wintershoek Group of Companies confirmed he took a bad tumble in what they called a freak accident in a statement

His team revealed the injuries he sustained and gave an update on how he was doing in hospital

A terrifying moment during a routine game capture operation left Wiaan van der Linde in an intensive care unit. He fell from a helicopter on Tuesday afternoon.

A South African rancher fell from a helicopter. Image: Suju / Pexels

Source: UGC

The Wintershoek Group of Companies confirmed the incident in an official statement posted to Facebook on 26 November, addressing speculation that had been circulating about what happened to him.

According to the statement, Wiaan fell roughly two metres from a helicopter during a game capture exercise. The fall was described as a complete freak accident, leaving him with several broken ribs and internal injuries serious enough to require ICU admission.

Wiaan's condition after the accident

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The Wintershoek team said Wiaan is receiving the best possible medical care and that his doctors are pleased with how he is progressing. He is listed as stable and in good spirits, and those around him noted he was already showing signs of his usual personality returning, something they found both amusing and reassuring.

The statement was careful to frame his recovery as an ongoing process, taken one day at a time. The bigger challenge ahead, the team joked, would be convincing him to stay still long enough to heal properly over the coming weeks.

The company expressed deep gratitude to everyone who sent messages, prayers and words of support, saying the response had meant a great deal to Wiaan, his family and the entire Wintershoek team. Read the full statement from the Wintershoek Group of Companies here:

Well-wishers send support to wildlife worker

Followers and community members flooded the comments section with prayers and encouragement for Wiaan's recovery:

@Jacques Christopher Meyer:

"Get well soon Wiaan."

@Vincent Du Plessis:

"FATHER GOD we pray for wiaan LORD touch and heal him in JESUS'S mighty name amen and amen.YOUR will be done"

@John Sharp:

"My thoughts and prayers are with you Wiaan for a speedy recovery."

@Lazi Lazarino Lazio Lazini:

"Speedy Recovery to our Lani Makhulu Baas🙏"

@Eardley Rudman:

"Best wishes Wiaan"

@Nan Tam:

"Sterkte Wiaan… speedy recovery and listen to your body🙏"

Other Briefly News stories on tragic attacks and fatal freak accidents across South Africa

Eighty-year-old retired pastor Anton Janse van Rensburg was hospitalised with serious injuries on 22 November 2026 after a brick was hurled at his car following a church service in Crossroads on the Cape Flats.

A four-year-old boy died in Vanderbijlpark in June 2026 after a heavy steel table toppled over and struck him in the neck while he was playing with a friend in his CW6 family yard.

Newcastle police and municipal authorities launched investigations in May 2026 after a municipal skip toppled over and killed five-year-old Kiara Mohan.

Source: Briefly News