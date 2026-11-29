A woman filmed her husband eating a kota for the very first time, struggling to even explain what the township staple was

As he tasted it, she tried to describe the kota in English, landing on a definition that left South Africans in stitches

South Africans flooded the TikTok comment section with their own takes on what a kota actually is

Something about a first bite says everything. When TikToker @_percy.lewis_ sat down with a kota for the very first time on 27 November, his face told the whole story before he even said a word.

A woman showed her husband eating his first kota. Image: @_percy.lewis_.

Source: TikTok

In the selfie-style video, filmed in what looks like a casual indoor space, Percy inserted a photo of the kota in the corner of the frame, and she did her best to explain the township staple. The on-screen text read: "Eating i kota for the first time 😅"

Her attempt to describe it in English did not go smoothly. She went back and forth, noting that bunny chow was different, before landing on her best effort at a definition:

"Quarter is quarter of the bread that is simply divided into three. So it's a quarter of bread."

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What exactly is a kota?

For those who did not grow up with it, a kota is a hollowed-out quarter loaf of bread packed with fillings such as chips, polony, atchar, and cheese, depending on where you buy it and what you can afford. It has long been a staple of township food culture across South Africa, sold at spaza shops and street stalls and known for being both filling and affordable. Percy's video clearly struck a chord. Watch the man try a kota for the first time below:

South Africans react to the viral kota video

The comments section quickly filled with South Africans offering their own definitions, laughing at Percy's explanation, and welcoming him to the kota life:

@maDlamini:

"Kota of the bread😂"

@MTR:

"It slaps him in the right corners you can see it on his face 🤣"

@Patience Nozie Tshuma:

"He's now thinking of the next trip hahahaaaa"

@Thak's Thak's:

"The nap that comes after this meal😆"

@Lankie:

"Kota its a township burger 😎or Kasi burger😁"

Other Briefly News stories about viral first-time food tastings

TikTok creator @theeblack_unicorn sparked nostalgic bonding across South Africa in August 2025 after filming herself tasting iconic Go-Slo's chips for the first time and raving about how addictive they were.

Facebook user Lutho Macele and her husband left South Africans in stitches in September 2026 after filming their candid first attempt at eating maki and deep-fried sushi rolls, which ended with him gagging out of frame and her questioning the price.

TikToker @gugusamkelo amused viewers across Mzansi in September 2026 with a home gathering video showing Chinese adults and children trying traditional South African pap for the first time.

Source: Briefly News