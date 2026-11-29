Andre Gerber revealed he lost his business after COVID and spent five years unable to find stable work

He and his wife were evicted from their rental home after falling behind on payments, with nowhere else to go

Andre shared why he is so passionate about a charity that helped feed him and his wife during their hardest days

When people see someone raising funds for charity, they rarely think about what brought that person to care so deeply. For Andre Gerber, the answer is painfully personal.

A man celebrated finding a job after five years. Image: Andre Gerber

Source: UGC

Andre, a South African man, shared an emotional Facebook post on 27 November, opening up about the years of hardship he and his wife had quietly endured since the Covid-19 pandemic. He wrote: "It's probably time to tell my own story."

He explained that the pandemic destroyed his business, and that he never managed to get back on his feet. For five years, he was unemployed. His wife, who is 63, worked a half-day job. They sold whatever they could to stay afloat, but eventually the money ran out entirely.

The couple were evicted from their rented home after falling too far behind on payments. With no savings left and no money for a deposit on a new place, they had nowhere to turn. His wife's employer stepped in and offered them accommodation. A charity known as #geseendehande, which translates roughly to "blessed hands," helped feed them during that period. That experience is what drives Andre's commitment to the charity.

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He was clear that the post was not meant to draw sympathy:

"Please note this is not a pity party post; it is fact, and it can happen to anyone."

His honesty struck a nerve with many South Africans who have lived through similar collapses since the pandemic. There was one piece of good news in the post. In April this year, Andre found a temporary job, a small but meaningful step forward after half a decade of uncertainty. He is currently involved in The Bigg Pull 2026, a charity effort that appears to involve a team pulling a vehicle from Centurion to Cape Town over 40 days, covering roughly 1,651 kilometres.

Read Andre's original post here:

South Africans respond to Andre's story

His post drew an outpouring of support from people who recognised their own struggles in his words:

Henriette O'reilly:

"Andre I am so sorry, but do you know what is the most beautiful above all. The love for your wife and how beautiful your marriage is, and how beautiful you speak of her. One can stay in a room but the love is the greatest. So proud of you what you accomplish every day."

Sharon Motley:

"Wow, Andre. I take my hat off to you and your wife. The Lord looks after his own. God bless you. I know how you feel... my late husband and I lost everything as well, and I mean everything. House, car, furniture."

Louise Erasmus:

"Yes, this happened to Many. I am one of them. Fell to my knees. Now living in a caravan. God is great. We have never run out of food."

Jennifer Kowalski:

"You will be blessed 🙌. You are amazing, dedicated, passionate and humble. God bless you and keep you safe, healthy and strong 💪 🙏"

Willie van der Mescht:

"So many of us say, geez, the people have it fun to be able to pull such a truck for so long. Little do we know. Thank you and have a nice run."

Other Briefly News stories on South African women overcoming long-term unemployment

TikTok creator @matxatxi95slendoor inspired thousands of job seekers in March 2025 after celebrating landing a position through the Department of Labour.

East London graduate Simamkele Mhlinzi uplifted fellow job hunters on TikTok in January 2024 after sharing her offer email and work-equipment delivery box upon securing a permanent job following a year of unemployment.

TikTok user @nthabylanga moved South Africans in October 2025 after tearfully recounting how she returned home from abroad without a plan after more than two years of unemployment.

Source: Briefly News