A South African commentator posted a video arguing that the death of 25-year-old Daniël Stevens in Jeffreys Bay was not murder

Renaldo Nortje claimed the incident was an accumulation of events with tragic consequences rather than a premeditated killing

His remarks drew sharp criticism from viewers who challenged his understanding of South African law and the facts of the case

A video posted on Facebook on 28 November sparked fierce debate. A South African commentator argued publicly that the death of 25-year-old Daniël Stevens in Jeffreys Bay did not constitute murder.

Many share different takes on the death of Daniël Stevens. Image: Renaldo Nortje / Facebook / SolStock / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Renaldo Nortje, filming from what appeared to be a home office decorated with African-themed art, addressed the case in a direct-to-camera monologue. He opened by offering his condolences to the Stevens family, describing Daniël as "a very, very nice man" and acknowledging the grief of losing a 25-year-old son.

He then turned his attention to what he called "fake woke mainstream media," arguing that the word "murder" was being misapplied. "In no way was this a murder," he said. "None of those young men, those boys, those lighties, was trying to kill this man. It was an accumulation of events that took place with tragic consequences."

Nortje insisted that because the death was not premeditated, the charge of murder was unjust. He expressed concern for the four young men accused in the case, warning that media attention would cost them a fair hearing and possibly their chance at bail. "It will be such a sad, sad thing," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The video by Renaldo Nortje drew strong criticism from many South Africans who disagreed with his legal reasoning and his framing of the accused as victims of media coverage. Deon Massyn wrote that Nortje was misrepresenting how the justice system works: "The media is not prosecuting the young men. The state does, and they charged the accused with murder. If they are found guilty, it will be the court, not the media."

Watch Renaldo Nortje's video that divided South Africans below:

SA debates over Daniël Stevens

People responded to Nortje's Facebook video with the following:

Deon Massyn:

"Renaldo Nortje, please don't talk about things you know nothing about. The media is not prosecuting the young men. The state does, and they charged the accused with murder. If they are found guilty, it will be the court, not the media."

Marco Albeldas:

"It's not the first time and won't be the last. These young guys took someone's life, and you're sitting on your gat saying it's not murder because they didn't think this could happen. To me, that's a lack of education and bad parenting."

Karel Thiart:

"Hope this is a lesson for all the young or older drunk Tarzans or girls impressors; keep your hands at home and don't go up. Unfortunately, these 4 Tarzans' hell is going to start now."

Other Briefly News stories on the fatal Jeffreys Bay assault

Grieving brother JC Stevens spoke outside court on 27 November 2026 in an emotional interview filmed by Humansdorp News Network.

True-crime creator Bella Monsoon broke down the legal stakes after three adult suspects in Daniël Stevens' murder case remained in custody on 27 November 2026.

True-crime content creator Carri-Ann Bloom sparked outrage and fundraising support on 25 November 2026 after sharing viral video details of the 4-on-1 assault outside a Jeffreys Bay establishment.

Source: Briefly News