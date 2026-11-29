South Carolina woman known as Gogo Sharee shared how a service trip to Swaziland set her on an unexpected spiritual path

She described years of vivid dreams, job losses and unexplained illness that she believed were signs from her ancestors

Her ancestry DNA results pointing to Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia gave her story an extra layer that caught South Africans off guard

A simple service trip to Swaziland was never meant to change her life. But for Gogo Sharee, a Black American woman from South Carolina, it was the moment everything began to shift.

An American explained her sangoma journey. Image

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video posted on 27 November, she explained how she ended up becoming a traditional healer, responding to a follower's question about her journey. The clip has drawn a wave of fascinated comments from South Africans.

Gogo Sharee said she had always been drawn to astrology and card readings, but never considered herself gifted. It was only when a Facebook acquaintance invited her to join a service trip to Swaziland that her path took a turn. At a cultural centre there, she visited a traditional healer for the first time. "He told me all about myself," she said, "and a lot of things that he told me are just now starting to come to pass."

She returned to the region two more times for service work. On the third trip, a friend connected her with a sangoma in Soweto who became a turning point in her journey. "She was the first person to call me out," Gogo Sharee said. The sangoma told her she had the gift of sight and urged her to research her ancestry before going any further.

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Her DNA results showed ancestry linked to Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Ghana and parts of the DRC. She said the Southern African ancestors she carries with her are the reason her training had to happen there, not in the United States. "The type of help and training I needed is not in the United States," she said.

The years between her trips and her formal initiation were not easy. Around 2020, she went through a period of illness that doctors could not explain, job losses and what she described as growing impatience from her ancestors. She said she once dreamed of a Twitter handle, found the account days later, and consulted with an elder who told her to fetch water from the Mississippi River. After following his instruction, she received a job offer within three days without an interview.

Her gogo, based in Soweto, eventually guided her through the steps she needed, including ceremonies she said she could not have done alone. "I earned the right to wear my beads," she said. Watch her full story on TikTok:

South Africans react to Gogo Sharee's story

The video resonated deeply with South African viewers:

@Mabuza Mmapule Zodwa🌀:

"ao amadlozi Aya travela nehhh bengithi ngiyabaleka 👍🏾👍🏾🫀"

@TebatsowP:

"I thought I'm gonna run from amadlozi and go to the uk or somewhere 😂😂😂kante nohh they travel the whole fucken world these mfs😭😂😂"

@user80031435107290:

"I didn't know amadlozi can cross continents like this… this is interesting"

@bee2bee28:

"Thokoza Gogo, I think what touched me about your story is the discipline you had throughout and the part of the Mississippi River where you had to fetch water ??? There was slavery there cotton fields etc if I am correct, I hope I am reading it correct that your ancestors spirits were there as well. You have done so well for them and for yourself I am still in awe for how they all showed up for you."

@Londeka Dlamini:

"Namibia used to be part of South Africa. Makes sense."

@Princess powerranger:

"Zimbabweans and South Africans are related; we both have Zulu, Venda, and Ndebele cultures so yeah, it makes sense, gogo❤️"

Other Briefly News stories about sangoma callings

Traditional healer @umlamboophilisayo sparked intense fascination and debate on TikTok in December 2025 after claiming her ancestral initiation took place in a dry, cave-like realm beneath the ocean.

An Afrikaner traditional healer ignited online discussions on cultural integration in February 2025 after sharing a Facebook reel shared by @Abashweza detailing how an unexplained illness led her through a full year of sangoma initiation.

White British-born sangoma Dan Paige explained on Radio 702 in September 2026 how a prophetic encounter and the discovery of family ties to a Coloured South African family led him to complete traditional ukuthwasa training.

Source: Briefly News