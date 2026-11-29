A convoy of luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons rolled into a rural homestead on 28 November, leaving onlookers stunned

Wealthy South African businessman MySol arrived at the red-dirt driveway property, surrounded by tight security

The video went viral on TikTok, sparking a heated debate among South Africans about wealth and priorities

A fleet of Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons pulling up to a rural homestead with a red-dirt driveway was not something onlookers expected to see on 28 November. That is exactly what happened when South African businessman MySol arrived in his now-viral convoy.

MySol stuns in village with a G-Wagon convoy. Image: @youkhutsosmiles

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @youkhutsomiles captured the moment on 28 November and posted it to the platform. In the footage, excited onlookers filmed through gates and fences as the luxury SUVs, including an armoured off-road model, rolled slowly down the dusty track. The caption "My sol my sol 🥳" flashed across the screen throughout the clip, summing up the celebratory mood. Watch the convoy footage that got South Africa talking:

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SA stunned by convoy

Not everyone was swept up in the excitement. Some questioned why money was being spent on a convoy rather than fixing the very road the vehicles were driving on. Others simply wanted to know who MySol was and what had brought him to the village in the first place. South Africans flooded the comments section with a mix of awe, scepticism and humour:

@$ibu$i$o ₩alt€r:

"I find this childish"

@LM🌸: "What's the reason behind this convoy again?"

@✨Kea✨:

"He doesn't believe he's rich, shame"

@sphiwemusic:

"This is probably 1 of 1 in South Africa but I stand to be corrected.🔥🔥"

@AmoRamala:

"It's giving Billionaires Club."

@nkosi:

"He spent his money the way he wants, he wanna inspire his village kids to work hard.. Stop jealousy"

@zukisa33:

"Why can't he put the gravel on this road, yet he owns a quarry and construction plant? He knows very well how the government works and is slow. 🤔"

Other Briefly News stories about MySol's luxury car collection

Mining magnate MySol sparked fierce debate on X in May 2025 after a video shared by @MDNnewss showed off his convoy of more than ten branded BMW X5 and Mercedes-AMG vehicles worth up to R4.2 million each.

MySol set social media alight in October 2026 after unveiling a newly imported 2026 Brabus 900 Rocket worth between R10 million and R12.5 million that is a limited edition.

South Africans were left stunned in May 2026 after Rustenburg mining mogul MySol revealed he had gifted himself a custom-built, Brabus-specced 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at over R30 million for his birthday.

Source: Briefly News