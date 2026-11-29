A South African woman saved up to buy farmland, only to discover it was a legally protected wetland that should never have been sold

She stood knee-deep in floodwater on 28 November 2026 as she described losing her goats and getting no meaningful help from authorities

After knocking on dozens of government doors and sending hundreds of emails, the response she received left her devastated

Standing knee-deep in murky floodwater on what was supposed to be her future farm, a South African woman broke down and begged the country for help on 28 November 2026.

A woman shared her ordeal on her farm that turned out to be a wetland. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

The woman filmed herself on her rural property with a barn and fencing visible behind her under a grey, overcast sky. She had saved up her own money to buy the land through an agency, dreaming of building a farming operation. What she got instead was a waterlogged plot that the Department of Environment later confirmed was a protected wetland, land that should never have been allocated to any private buyer in the first place. She said:

"I bought the land, but I bought the land under the agency. And the guy that I bought the land from knew that the land has a problem, but he didn't tell me that the land has a problem."

Since taking ownership, the woman has watched her livestock suffer. Her goats began dying from the constant moisture and flooding, and the land has remained completely unusable for farming. She said the flooding had been ongoing for at least a week at the time of filming, with every bout of rainfall making conditions worse.

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Her attempts to get help have been exhausting. In the clip by @newsnexussa, she said she approached the Department of Agriculture, her local municipality, her ward councillors, the Lesedi Municipality, the Department of Environment, and even a vet, all without any meaningful outcome. She also reportedly filed complaints with the Public Protector.

The response that hurt her most came from the municipality. After hundreds of emails and persistent follow-ups, officials offered to put her name on an RDP housing waiting list. She said:

"It was like I lost a cow and somebody comes and says 'Okay, for your cow I'll give you a chicken," That's exactly how I felt."

She was clear that she was not asking for money. She simply wanted someone to help her find a way out of a situation she did not create. Watch her video here:

South Africans respond with advice and sympathy

The clip drew strong reactions in the comments section on @newsnexussa's TikTok:

@R.O.S.E:

"We need to help her she doesn't deserve this."

@The Legal Boeremeisie:

"Looks like it's more than just a wetland it's on the floodline"

@Constavacious:

"Awaken the American in you and sue."

Other Briefly News stories about SA farming challenges

Agricultural expert Dr Theo de Jager explained in a podcast clip shared by @lelethushayi in January 2026 that black farmers struggle primarily because of the lack of title deeds.

TikTok farmer @the_farm_grind shared an honest account on 23 November 2026 of how El Niño weather swings—zero rain in October followed by 240mm in early November have affected the land.

Nolusindiso Hleko launched a BackaBuddy campaign in September 2026 to buy the 743-hectare Eastern Cape farm her 62-year-old father, Simosakhe Hleko, has built up over 18 years.

Source: Briefly News